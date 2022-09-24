The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs returned home to host the Mayer Lutheran Crusaders. The Bulldogs fell 29-7 to the Crusaders and dropped to 1-3 on the season.
JWP got off to the right start after senior quarterback Karson Lindsay connected with junior receiver Ryan Kronbach with a 15-yard touchdown pass to put the Bulldogs up 7-0 in the first quarter.
Mayer Lutheran stormed back to tie the game up at 7-7 before pulling away with the 29-7 victory over the Bulldogs.
JWP is gearing up for a battle of the Bulldogs when it travels to Lester Prairie for a matchup against the 4-0 Lester Prairie Bulldogs on Friday, Sept. 30.
©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.
