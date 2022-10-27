Heading into the Section 2A quarterfinals, the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs were the underdogs when it came to their first round matchup.
As the No. 6 seed, the Bulldogs faced off against a strong, No. 3 seeded Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop team on the road. JWP's season came to an end in the quarterfinal round after falling 42-12 to the hosting Thunderbirds.
GFW's offense proved to be difficult to stop as the Thunderbird's scored touchdowns on six unanswered drives through the first, second and third quarters.
The Bulldogs didn't go down without a fight as they capitalized one two late touchdowns to cut into GFW's lead.
Senior quarterback Karson Lindsay dumped the ball off to senior receiver Kelton Erler, who scored the touchdown from one yard out to make it 42-6.
Lindsay threw a second touchdown pass on the Bulldogs' following drive, this time finding junior receiver Ryan Kronbach for a 10-yard touchdown connection to bring it down to 42-12.
JWP's defense finished out strong by forcing a turnover on downs following Erler's touchdown and having junior lineman Cole Schlueter recover a fumble following Kronbach's touchdown.
Lindsay completed the game throwing 13 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns. Ryder Thissen was JWP's leading rusher with eight carries for 15 yards. Kronbach and Landon Johnson were the leading receivers with four receptions each. Johnson recorded 53 yards while Kronbach recorded 30 yards and one touchdown. Erler caught one touchdown, Nolan Morsching caught two passes for 54 yards, Lindsay and Thissen both caught two passes.
The defense was led by 11 total tackles from Nolan Morsching and was followed up by nine total tackles from Dylan McWaters, seven from Lucas Morsching, six from Erler, five from Michael Vanravenhorst, four from Gavin Krause and Austin Quast, three from Lindsay, Schlueter and Cole Gartner, two from Thissen, Isaiah Berndt and Chase Gerdts and one from Johnson. McWaters had one interception and recovered one muffed punt, Schlueter recovered one fumbled for a turnover and Jayden Bailey recovered a fumble on offense.
With the season coming to an end, the Bulldogs are forced to move on from a senior class that included the likes of Karson Lindsay, Jack Cahill, Kelton Erler, Ryder Thissen, Nicholas Johnson, Samuel Carlson and Michael Vanravenhorst.