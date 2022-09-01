9.7 Brielle Bure.JPG

Sophomore libero Brille Bure gets in position to return a serve. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Hosting its second consecutive non-conference matchup of the young season, the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldog volleyball team welcomed the Cleveland Clippers to town. A heartbreaking first-set loss took the wind out of the sails of the Bulldogs, and the Clippers were able to pull away for the 3-0 (27-25, 25-18, 25-14) victory.

9.7 Raquel Fischer.JPG

Raquel Fischer smashes an attack off the side of the Cleveland defender's arm. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.7 Jessa Westphal.JPG

Jessa Westphal gets up to place a touch attack over the Cleveland defense. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.7 Isabelle Rider.JPG

Senior Isabelle Rider delivers a serve for the Bulldogs. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments