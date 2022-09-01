Hosting its second consecutive non-conference matchup of the young season, the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldog volleyball team welcomed the Cleveland Clippers to town. A heartbreaking first-set loss took the wind out of the sails of the Bulldogs, and the Clippers were able to pull away for the 3-0 (27-25, 25-18, 25-14) victory.
"We're a young team and that showed tonight,: said JWP head coach Jessica Keenan. "We made some errors not getting to where we need to be and being timid on the court."
The opening set of the night wouldn’t see either team gain more than a three point lead at any point and the volley of the night came with the game tied 24-24. In a barrage of shots that featured at least four combined diving saves and more than 10 combined attacks, Cleveland took a 25-24 lead when the Bulldog defenders couldn’t get control of an attack from the Clippers.
JWP would tie the match back at 25-25 after a service error but Cleveland scored the final two points to gain control of the match and a 1-0 lead.
"We fought hard and then lost our energy and need to work to maintain that through the whole set," noted Keenan. "We also need to serve more aggressively at the line to make our opponents have to work harder to earn their points."
After suffering such a grueling first-set defeat, the Bulldogs couldn't match the energy of a young Cleveland team that was able to pull away for 25-18 and 25-14 victories to win the match.
"It was a game that showed us some of our weaknesses, and we are ready to work on them and come back strong on Thursday against St. Clair at home," stated Keenan.
With the loss, JWP is 1-1 on the season with both games being non-conference battles. The Bulldogs return to action Thursday, Sep.1 when they host St. Clair with first serve scheduled for 7:15 p.m.