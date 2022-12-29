JWP Memphis James.jpg

Memphis James lays the ball up and over a defender as he attacks the rim on a fast-break.

Thursday morning, the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs and Le Sueur-Henderson Giants boys basketball teams officially opened the 2022 Tri-City United Holiday Tournament. Thanks to a 9-0 start to open the second half and a 28-point performance from junior Memphis James, the Bulldogs pulled away to earn the 71-52 victory.

JWP Dalton Bauer.jpg

Dalton Bauer sets up the Bulldog offense.
JWP Landon Johnson.jpg

Landon Johnson drives past a defender outside the arc. (Ben Camp photos/Southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments