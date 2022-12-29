Thursday morning, the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs and Le Sueur-Henderson Giants boys basketball teams officially opened the 2022 Tri-City United Holiday Tournament. Thanks to a 9-0 start to open the second half and a 28-point performance from junior Memphis James, the Bulldogs pulled away to earn the 71-52 victory.
“It was nice to get into a rhythm and it was fun,” said James after the win. “When I get more into a groove it helps get my teammates open for more good shots and fast breaks.”
With the victory, JWP improves to 4-2 (1-0 GWC) on the season as the team prepares to play host Tri-City United Friday, Dec. 30.
The game opened with the teams trading baskets resulting in a 9-9 tie five minutes into the contest, but it would be the Bulldogs who got the first big run of the day with a 10-2 offensive outburst. The run was fueled by the JWP defense forcing turnovers while the team managed out consistently out-rebound LS-H on both ends.
The Giants were ultimately able to keep the game within reach though as they managed to pound the paint on offense and limit any additional runs. With a tip-in at the buzzer for Dylan Graff, LS-H cut the JWP lead to 33-26 going into the locker room.
“We got really lazy with the rebound and then they got back into it with their effort in the defense,” said James. “Coming out of the half we wanted to press more and really make the effort to get more rebounds.”
That goal was achieved for the Bulldogs as they quickly rolled out of the break with a 9-0 run forcing the Giants to use a timeout and the game would never be in question again. Every time that LS-H would make a run, JWP had the answer including a stretch that saw James drain back-to-back threes off of turnovers.
James led all scorers in the game with 28 points while Dalton Bauer added 13, nine of them coming in the first half. Caleb Quast tallied nine points while Austin Quast added eight for the Bulldogs.