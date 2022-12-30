JWP Presley James.jpg

Presley James gathers the ball to go up through contact.

Thursday afternoon, the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton girls basketball team faced off against Le Sueur-Henderson in the Tri-City United Holiday Tournament. Constant defensive pressure and a 12-3 run to open the game set the pace for the Bulldogs who ultimately cruised to a 75-49 victory over the Giants.

JWP Katelyn Olson.jpg

Katelyn Olson scores through a crowd with a layup in traffic.
JWP Lilly Strauss.jpg

Lilly Strauss lays the ball in after getting past the Giant defenders. (Ben Camp photos/Southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments