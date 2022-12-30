Thursday afternoon, the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton girls basketball team faced off against Le Sueur-Henderson in the Tri-City United Holiday Tournament. Constant defensive pressure and a 12-3 run to open the game set the pace for the Bulldogs who ultimately cruised to a 75-49 victory over the Giants.
With the victory, JWP improves to 2-4 on the season. The Bulldogs return to the hardwood Friday, Dec. 30 when they face off against host Tri-City United to wrap up the Holiday Tournament.
JWP began the game with the press immediately causing problems for LS-H that resulted in turnovers that were followed up with fast-break scores. Freshman guard Katelyn Olson made an early impact driving to the hoop through contact and putting some tough layups in.
When their shots weren’t falling, the Bulldogs succeeded on the boards in getting second chances while limiting the Giants to one-shot possessions. After Building an early 12-3 lead, JWP survived a small run from LS-H before building its lead to 23-10 and forcing a Giant timeout.
LS-H would cut the deficit to as few as eight points before the Bulldogs scored late in the half to take a 33-22 lead into the locker room.
JWP opened the second half with a 10-0 run that set the pace for the rest of the game and despite some second-half heroics from the Giants Ava Wagner, who finished the day with a game-high 23 points, the Bulldogs kept things out of reach and rolled to the 75-49 victory.