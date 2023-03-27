The track and field season is officially underway for Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton and the Bulldogs wasted no time getting off to a hot start to the season after claiming a pair of first place team finishes at the Gopher Conference Indoor meet hosted inside Myers Field House in Mankato on Saturday.

(JWP TF) Brielle Bure 4x200

JWP’s Brielle Bure runs her leg of the 4x200 relay during the Gopher Conference Indoor meet on Saturday. Bure, Presley James, Raquel Fischer and Katelyn Olson took first in the event. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(JWP TF) Isaac Gahlon PV

JWP’s Isaac Gahlon runs up on a pole vault attempt during the Gopher Conference Indoor meet on Saturday. He finished first in the boys event. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(JWP TF) Michael Vanravenhorst TJ

JWP’s Michael Vanravenhorst goes for a triple jump attempt during the Gopher Conference Indoor meet on Saturday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(JWP TF) Madeline Hoehn PV

JWP’s Madeline Hoehn runs up on an early pole vault attempt during the Gopher Conference Indoor meet on Saturday. She finished second in the girls event. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports

