JWP’s Brielle Bure runs her leg of the 4x200 relay during the Gopher Conference Indoor meet on Saturday. Bure, Presley James, Raquel Fischer and Katelyn Olson took first in the event. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
The track and field season is officially underway for Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton and the Bulldogs wasted no time getting off to a hot start to the season after claiming a pair of first place team finishes at the Gopher Conference Indoor meet hosted inside Myers Field House in Mankato on Saturday.
Both JWP teams dominated on the track and in the field events to sit comfortably at the top of the team rankings. The boys recorded 167 points with Blooming Prairie finishing second with 89 points, while the girls recorded 126 points with Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue finishing in second with 79 points.
The boys and girls combined for a total of nine first place finishes and 12 second place finishes, which also doesn’t include several other top five placements.
Kaden Baker got things rolling for the boys with the top time of 9.95 seconds for first in the 55-meter hurdles. He was followed by the 4x200 relay team of Isaac Gahlon, Nicholas Johnson, Jack Cahill and Dylan McWaters placing first with a time of 1:47.36. Gahlon and McWaters also finished second and fourth in the 55m dash.
Alex Kleve, Luke Cahill and Derek Gustafson rattled off first, second and third place finishes in the 1,600m run while Ryan Kronbach, Daulton Bauer, Memphis James and Michael Vanravenhorst finished third, fourth, fifth and eighth in the 400m dash.
Bauer (25.87 seconds) and Kronbach (26.00 seconds) placed first and second in the 200 dash with McWaters and Alex James in fifth and sixth place before the 4x400 relay team of Luke Cahill, Gustafson, Kleve and Memphis James took second place.
In field events, Kronbach won the high jump at five feet, eight inches alongside Blooming Prairie’s Sam Smith and won the long jump at 19 feet, four inches, Gahlon won the pole vault at 10 feet and Memphis James won the triple jump at 35 feet, 11 inches.
The girls 4x200 relay team of Presley James, Raquel Fischer, Brielle Bure and Katelyn Olson took first place with a time of 2:01.47. Bure went into the event already having a fifth place finish in the 55m dash, which followed Ava Appel’s second place finish at 10.95 seconds in the 55m hurdles.
MaKenzie Westphal, Kwynn Krause, Lauren White and Faith Olson placed second, third, fourth and sixth in the 1,600m run while Lilly Strauss led in the 200m with a second place finish (29.72 seconds) and in the 400m with a third place finish (1:05.95). Madeline Hoehn (3:08.01) led in the 800m with a second place finish. Nevaeh Weimert and Katelyn Olson placed fourth and fifth in the 200m and Ashlin Keyes and Weimert placed fifth and sixth in the 400m.
They also saw a second and a third place finish in the 4x400 from a team of Krause, Faith Olson, Lauren White and Westphal and a team of Presley James, Bure, Hoehn and Madison Kunst.
In the girls field events, Keyes finished second in the high jump at four feet, 10 inches, Hoehn finished second in the pole vault at six feet, six inches, and Fischer finished second in the shot put at 31 feet, 10.25 inches.
Aubrey Weedman, Caitlin Kleve and Arianna Aguilar followed Fischer in the shot put with fourth, fifth and 11th place finishes. Strauss added a fourth place finish in the long jump at 14 feet, one inch and Presley James and Claire Walz finished fourth and fifth in the triple jump.