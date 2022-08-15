Brian DeVos - Jimmy Lee Umpire Awards

Waseca's Brian DeVos was recognized with the 2022 Jimmy Lee Lifetime Achievement Umpire Award at a recent St. Paul Saints game. 

Tuesday evening, Aug. 9, the men and women behind the mask who make the sports of baseball and softball possible were honored by the St. Paul Saints as a part of their inaugural Jimmy Lee Umpire Awards ceremony.

