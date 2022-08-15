Tuesday evening, Aug. 9, the men and women behind the mask who make the sports of baseball and softball possible were honored by the St. Paul Saints as a part of their inaugural Jimmy Lee Umpire Awards ceremony.
Among those honored was veteran umpire and Waseca resident Brian DeVos, co-director of Southern Star Fastpitch and co-creator of the Behind the Mask Umpire Initiative. He was the recipient of the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Umpire Award.
"I cannot think of a more deserving person to receive this award. He has made a huge impact in the communities all around southern Minnesota," Devo's daughter, April Thompson, said in a social media post. "He is a big advocate for officials in all sports but especially recruits and mentors new young umpires for girls softball. Over the past years, he has mentored hundreds of new umpires through the program 'Behind the Mask.'"
DeVos' award was among five total given, also including the Top Rookie Umpire (first year ump), Top Young Umpire (ages 12-18), Most Dedicated Umpire, and the Most Improved Umpire.
About Behind the Mask
In 2019, Brian DeVos and Joel Schmidt, the directors of Southern Star Fastpitch, created the Behind the Mask Umpire Initiative.
DeVos and Schmidt are veteran officials who saw the need to develop and retain new officials. The mission of Behind the Mask is to train, equip, mentor and retain new softball and baseball umpires through a mentor training program. The Minnesota Twins Community Fund provided seed funding in 2020 for organizational and website development.
The goals are to:
• Identify and recruit potential umpire candidates through community associations, high school coaches, high school officials and college athletic departments.
• Provide equipment, uniforms, training and mentoring for new umpires.
• Create funding for community and individual subsidies through partnerships and BTM tournaments.
• Conduct first environment implementation for all on-field training (youth first).
See more at umpiresbehindthemask.com.
About the awards
The Saints began Jimmy Lee Umpire Awards this year, as part of Major League Baseball's “The Nine” initiative. The team released the following statement regarding Jimmy Lee.
Jim “Jimmy” Lee was born in Vicksburg, Mississippi, moved to St. Paul when he was 23, and got a job with a downtown bank. He was involved in sports and played on the Uptown Sanitary Shop and the Twin Cities Colored Gophers, two of the most renowned Black baseball teams at the time. He became a local referee in both football and basketball and an umpire in baseball, considered by many the greatest official in the area at all three sports. He was the first black baseball umpire in the Big 10.
He wrote columns for the Minneapolis Spokesman for over a decade. Lee was inducted into the Minnesota High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame (1972), the Minnesota Softball Hall of Fame (1982) and posthumously into the Minnesota State High School League Hall of Fame in 2013.