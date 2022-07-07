A week removed from suffering an 11-0 loss at the hands of the Cannon Falls Bears, the Waseca Braves returned to Tink Larson Community Field looking to right the ship against the visiting Cleveland Spiders. A five-run first inning and a dominant defensive showing propelled the Braves to a 10-0 win over the Spiders in eight innings Wednesday evening.
Danny Cromer started the game on the mound for Waseca and kept Cleveland on its heels all evening, allowing only two hits over the course of six innings and striking out six batters. In the seventh inning, Kelvin Nelson relieved Cromer on the mound and pitched the final two scoreless innings for the Braves, as he struck out three hitters and allowed only a pair of singles.
After Cleveland stranded a runner at second in the top of the first, the Braves wasted little time getting things going, as Uriah Possin drew a leadoff walk before being brought home by a double to the right field gap from Chris Glynn. After Kyle Waugh drew another walk, Ryan Wangen stroked a single into left field to score Glynn.
The Braves tacked on three more runs, one of them on a fielder's choice and the final two when catcher Ben Schoenrock sent a two-RBI single into right field. In the top of the second, it looked as though Spiders hitter Nick Johnson was going to get a one-out double, but right fielder Erik Simmons was able to make a diving grab and maintain the catch, despite rolling into right-center field.
In the bottom of the second inning, Waseca added two more runs when a pair of walks combined with a duo of fielding errors at the hot corner gave the Braves a 7-0 lead.
With a 9-0 lead in the bottom of the eighth and a runner at third, Schoenrock finished his 3-5 evening with an RBI single, his third run batted in on the night, to right field for the walk-off win via the 10-run rule.
Kyle Waugh displayed a lot of patience at the plate on the night as he finished 1-2 with three runs scored and three walks to go along with a pair of stolen bases.
The Braves will return to action Saturday, July 9 when they travel to take on the Stewartville-Racine Sharks with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.