...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 102 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Kelvin Nelson reaches back to deliver a pitch. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Facing playoff elimination for the second-straight game, the Waseca Braves traveled down to Minnesota Lake to do battle with the Royals Saturday evening. With every pitch under the microscope and every play potentially altering the fate of the game, it was a trio of mistakes in the bottom of the ninth that ultimately doomed the Braves as the Royals were able to load the bases before earning the walk-off win 3-2, bringing an end to Waseca's season.
Making his second consecutive start in the playoffs, Kelvin Nelson took the mound for the Braves and once again put together an incredible performance allowing only three runs, one of them earned, and limiting the Royals to three hits in eight and two-thirds innings. At one point, Nelson retired 13 straight hitters before allowing a walk in the ninth inning.
Waseca, on the other hand, recorded seven hits in the loss but 13 strikeouts made finding any offensive groove a challenge.
With the game tied 2-2 in the bottom of the ninth, a leadoff walk started things off for Minnesota Lake before the Braves got their first out when a bunt resulted in a fielder's choice with the out at second. The next two balls put into play proved tricky to field which resulted in back to back errors that loaded the bases with just one out.
Waseca was forced to play in with the bags juiced and the game tied and the strategy worked perfectly for the first out as a sharp grounder was fielded at second and the throw to home came in time to earn the force and keep the game tied with two out's now. The third error of the inning couldn't have come at a worse time however as the next batter put the ball into play and the infield was unable to field it cleanly and get an out at any bag, allowing the Royals to score the game-winner and ending the year for Waseca.
Chris Glynn and Kyle Waugh each went 2-4 from the plate for the Braves with each recording an RBI while Glynn stole a pair of bases.
With the season now completed, Waseca finished the year with an 8-14 record as the team maneuvered injuries as well as a major integration of youth into the mix which will only help the team in the long run.
Waugh finished the year with a team-leading 22 RBI punctuated by a team-leading six home runs that resulted in a .518 slugging percentage on a .265 average.
Nelson finished with a team-leading batting average of .268, among qualifying hitters, with five RBI while earning 13 walks. Glynn finished with a .265 average drawing 15 walks to earn a .398 OBP and led the team with five doubles on the season.
Nelson posted a 2.30 ERA on the mound for the Braves in seven starts as he struck out 21 batters while allowing 11 walks and Danny Cromer appeared in 10 games on the mound posting a 2.90 ERA while striking out 33 hitters and allowing 16 walks.
One rather inauspicious record that was broken this year was the team batting average which came in at .210, breaking a 50-year mark of .219 that was set in 1972.