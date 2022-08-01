8.03 Reger.JPG

Tyson Reger gets lift as he throws out of the hole over to first for the out. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Facing playoff elimination for the second-straight game, the Waseca Braves traveled down to Minnesota Lake to do battle with the Royals Saturday evening. With every pitch under the microscope and every play potentially altering the fate of the game, it was a trio of mistakes in the bottom of the ninth that ultimately doomed the Braves as the Royals were able to load the bases before earning the walk-off win 3-2, bringing an end to Waseca's season.

Kelvin Nelson reaches back to deliver a pitch. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Catcher Chris Glynn guards the plate moments before the tag as a Royals runner attempts to score. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Left fielder Alex Feeney Tracks down a slicing fly ball for an out. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Seth Anderson makes a sliding stop before tossing the ball to Tyson Reger and initializing the double play. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Uriah Possin gets his bat on the ball in the zone. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

