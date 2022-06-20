Closing out a three-game home stretch at Tink Larson Community Field, the Waseca Braves ended their home stretch strong with an 8-1 victory over Rochester behind a strong performance on the mound.

Jason Reger started for Waseca and tossed three scoreless innings with no hits allowed, one strikeout and four walks surrendered. Uriah Possin took over and pitched 5.2 innings with the win. Possin struck five batters out, walked five batters, allowed three hits and gave up Rochester’s only run.

One of the highlights of the night was 80-year-old assistant manager Tink Larson taking to the mound to record the final out of the Braves victory. A near 38 year age gap separated the Braves starting pitcher in Reger (42) and their closer in Larson (80).

Offensively, Waseca started piling on its hits and runs near the end of the game with 10 of the Braves’ 12 total hits coming within the final three innings. The Braves recorded three doubles, six RBIs and drew two walks.

Next up for Waseca is a road game against Owatonna on Wednesday before returning home to host Waterville for a make-up game on Friday.

{span}Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter {/span}@OPP__Sports{span}. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.{/span}

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments