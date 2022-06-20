...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for
those working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This heat is resulting in some roads
buckling.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Closing out a three-game home stretch at Tink Larson Community Field, the Waseca Braves ended their home stretch strong with an 8-1 victory over Rochester behind a strong performance on the mound.
Jason Reger started for Waseca and tossed three scoreless innings with no hits allowed, one strikeout and four walks surrendered. Uriah Possin took over and pitched 5.2 innings with the win. Possin struck five batters out, walked five batters, allowed three hits and gave up Rochester’s only run.
One of the highlights of the night was 80-year-old assistant manager Tink Larson taking to the mound to record the final out of the Braves victory. A near 38 year age gap separated the Braves starting pitcher in Reger (42) and their closer in Larson (80).
Offensively, Waseca started piling on its hits and runs near the end of the game with 10 of the Braves’ 12 total hits coming within the final three innings. The Braves recorded three doubles, six RBIs and drew two walks.
Next up for Waseca is a road game against Owatonna on Wednesday before returning home to host Waterville for a make-up game on Friday.