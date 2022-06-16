There was no shortage of heavy contact made with the ball at Tink Larson Community Field Wednesday night, as the Waseca Braves hosted the Wells Wildcats. Despite a low number of hits, the Braves scored a late run in the bottom of the eighth to secure a 4-3 victory.
Heading into the bottom of the eighth inning, pitcher Uriah Possin helped the Waseca record three quick outs and put the Braves up to bat with a chance to regain the lead at a 3-3 stalemate.
What looked to be a routine pop fly from third baseman Chris Glynn actually turned into the start of a late rally to retake the lead after the Wildcats’ left fielder lost track of the ball for a moment and failed to make the catch.
Instead of an outs, Glynn was on base as the go-ahead run. First baseman Kelvin Nelson advanced Glynn after drawing the walk and giving Waseca runners on first and second. Center fielder Kyle Waugh followed it up by hitting a rocket towards Wells’ shortstop and the ball got through to load the bases up.
Left fielder Alex Feeney stepped into the batter's box and popped a ball high into the air towards the shallow right fielder. The second baseman for Wells, who was playing further in, had to backtrack and couldn’t come down with the catch.
“We always used to tell our players that if you throw strikes, throw the ball and catch the ball, you’ll be in eight out of 10 games,” said Braves manager Blake Nelson.
Once the ball dropped into the right field grass, Glynn raced home and slid across the plate to give Waseca the 4-3 lead before Danny Cromer took over on the mound to close things out for the Braves in the top of the ninth.
Before Glynn scored the go-ahead run, the Braves held control nearly the entire way. Scott Hanson broke the scoreless tie in the second inning with a two-RBI double shot landing right next to the foul line.
Wells was able to cut the lead down to 2-1 in the third inning thanks to a dropped strike three resulting in the out at first, but allowing a Wildcat to reach home.
Glynn gave the Braves another two-run cushion with an RBI-double hit to the outfield that allowed shortstop Seth Anderson to score from second base to five Waseca a 3-1 lead during the bottom of the fifth.
Wells had made it a tie ball game in the top of the sixth inning with one run coming off a fielding error and the other run scoring off a passed ball. But two innings later, Glynn would pop up and pave the way for the Braves to take the lead.
Waseca benefited from a good night from its pitchers with Erik Simmons starting on the mound and pitching through the sixth inning. Possin took over in the seventh and eighth innings and Cromer closed things out in the top of the ninth.
“Our pitchers are getting their control a little better,” Nelson said. “If we can just continue to throw strikes, keep base runners off, we can be competitive.”