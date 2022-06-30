A pair of tough defensive innings and a difficult night at the plate was enough to doom the Waseca Braves Wednesday night, as they hosted the Cannon Falls Bears at Tink Larson Field.
Despite six hard hit balls that made their way to the outfield for Waseca, the Braves recorded only one hit on the evening as every fly ball managed to find a defensive player and the Bears took advantage of their limited opportunities to to earn the 11-0 victory in seven innings.
Carter McQuery made his return to the mound for the Braves after several weeks off and limited the Bears to five hits while striking out seven batters in five innings of work. However, control issues combined with some good breaks for Cannon Falls, including a broken bat RBI single and a couple of untimely errors, resulted in nine runs scored in those five innings.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Kelvin Nelson broke up the no-hitter that the Bears pitcher had going, becoming the third baserunner of the evening for Waseca, but he was ultimately stranded on the after a groundout to first and a fielder's choice resulted in the final two outs.
The Braves will now take some extra time off for the Fourth of July weekend before returning to action Wednesday, July 6 when they host the Cleveland Spiders with first pitch scheduled for 7:30 p.m.