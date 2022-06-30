7.6 Seth Anderson.JPG

Seth Anderson puts a bunt into play along the first base line. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

A pair of tough defensive innings and a difficult night at the plate was enough to doom the Waseca Braves Wednesday night, as they hosted the Cannon Falls Bears at Tink Larson Field.

Despite six hard hit balls that made their way to the outfield for Waseca, the Braves recorded only one hit on the evening as every fly ball managed to find a defensive player and the Bears took advantage of their limited opportunities to to earn the 11-0 victory in seven innings. 

7.6 Carter McQuery.JPG

Carter McQuery winds up for a throw to first after picking a slow roller along the first-base line, getting the out. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Carter McQuery made his return to the mound for the Braves after several weeks off and limited the Bears to five hits while striking out seven batters in five innings of work. However, control issues combined with some good breaks for Cannon Falls, including a broken bat RBI single and a couple of untimely errors, resulted in nine runs scored in those five innings.

7.6 Scott Hanson.JPG

Scott Hanson throws the ball back in from left field after a single. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Kelvin Nelson broke up the no-hitter that the Bears pitcher had going, becoming the third baserunner of the evening for Waseca, but he was ultimately stranded on the after a groundout to first and a fielder's choice resulted in the final two outs.

7.6 Danny Cromer.JPG

Danny Cromer checks the runner at second before making the toss to first for an out. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

The Braves will now take some extra time off for the Fourth of July weekend before returning to action Wednesday, July 6 when they host the Cleveland Spiders with first pitch scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

7.6 Chris Glynn.JPG

Chris Glynn makes the toss from second to first for the force out. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
7.6 Uriah Possin.JPG

Uriah Possin levels his bat for a hard hit ball into the outfield. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
7.6 Seth Anderson d.JPG

Seth Anderson wings a throw to first on a fielder's choice. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

