The Waseca Braves rolled to an easy win in their latest game, despite being away from home. On Sunday, June 25, the Braves faced the Eagle Lake Expos at the Mankato East baseball fields, and came away with an 11-0 shutout victory.
The win was fueled by a great pitching performance from Danny Cromer and some high-powered batting from Kyle Waugh.
Waseca batted first, being the away team, and they got off to a hot start. With one out on the board, Blake Nelson and Chris Glynn were both walked, putting a runner on first and second for Waugh to come up and hit his first home run of the game, giving the Braves an early 3-0 lead.
An early single and a walk put runners on first and second for the Expos, but they were unable to capitalize on it, stranding the runners on base. The second inning was quiet for both teams, as the Braves started out with a double from Kelvin Nelson, but followed that with three straight outs. The Expos again recorded a single and had a batter walked, but weren't able to capitalize, leaving the score at 3-0 heading into the third.
In the third inning, Waugh started off by hitting his second home run of the game, but that was followed by the next three batters for Waseca all getting out, advancing the score to 4-0 for the Braves next at-bat. For Eagle Lake, the third inning saw one batter get walked, and then advance to second on a steal, but the Expos left him stranded on second, unable to capitalize with any of their other batters.
Tyson Reger got in scoring position on third base in the fourth inning, thanks in part to a stolen base and a wild pitch from the Expos, but Waseca was unable to bring him home, and with any Expo batter only advancing to second, the score remained 4-0 heading into the fifth inning.
The fifth inning began with Waugh hitting a single to get on base. Uriah Possin and Alex Feeney both got on base as well, with Cromer and Scott Hanson hitting RBI’s to drive three more runs in for the Braves, pushing their lead to seven.
Eagle Lake was unable to capitalize on anything in the fifth inning, going three-up and three-down to put a quick end to their turn at bat. Both teams went three-up and three-down for a short sixth inning, and the Braves followed with their first consecutive scoreless innings, being unable to score in the seventh either.
The Expos put a few runners on base in the seventh, thanks in part to two errors at first base, but weren’t able to capitalize on it, going scoreless in the seventh to put the score at 7-0 going into the eighth inning.
In the eighth inning, the Braves’ bats came alive, with Waseca recording three hits and four runs, thanks in part to a two-run RBI single by Cromer, as well as Waugh, Possin and Ryan Wangen all being walked, two of whom would go on to score in the eighth.
With the score at 11-0 heading into the bottom of the eighth, the Expos needed two runs or else the 10-run mercy rule meant the game would end early. With the pressure on, the Expos went three-up and three-down for an early end to an 11-0 victory for the Braves.
Waugh’s batting was a highlight for the team, batting 3-4, which included two home runs and four RBI’s. Nelson went 1-3 in his at-bats, but was hit by a pitch in another one of those. He’d score two runs in the game.
Cromer was another highlight for the Braves, both in his pitching and his batting. While batting, Cromer went 3-5, and although he was never able to score, he did record a double as well as three RBI’s. When the teams switched and Cromer went to the mound, he’d end the game with five strikeouts and four walks, while only allowing two hits from the Expos all game.
The Braves’ win moved their record this season to 6-8. Their next game will be at Tink Larson Field at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday against Cannon Falls.