7.6 Seth Anderson.JPG

Seth Anderson. (File Photo/Southernminn.com)

The 13/60 Minnesota Baseball Association League began postseason ball over the weekend and the Waseca Braves split their opening pair of games to advance to the second week of play. After suffering a 7-4 loss to the Morristown Morries Saturday, the Braves bounced back and downed the Lake Crystal Lakers 10-2 with a dominant pitching performance turned in by Kelvin Nelson.

7.6 Chris Glynn.JPG

Chris Glynn. (File Photo/Southernminn.com)
7.6 Carter McQuery.JPG

Carter McQuery. (File Photo/Southernminn.com)

