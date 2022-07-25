The 13/60 Minnesota Baseball Association League began postseason ball over the weekend and the Waseca Braves split their opening pair of games to advance to the second week of play. After suffering a 7-4 loss to the Morristown Morries Saturday, the Braves bounced back and downed the Lake Crystal Lakers 10-2 with a dominant pitching performance turned in by Kelvin Nelson.
By winning the game with the Lakers, Waseca advances in the consolation bracket and will travel to take on Minnesota Lake Saturday, July 30 for the right to advance into regionals.
The first round game against Morristown featured no shortage of opportunities for Waseca as the the top of the lineup hit well, but stranded runners proved to be the downfall as the Braves left 12 runners on the bag in the loss.
After three scoreless innings, it was the Morries who struck first with two runs in the the bottom of the fourth inning that came trough as a result of an error, but the Braves responded in the top of the fifth. Uriah Possin got things going with a one-out single and was ultimately driven home by Kyle Waugh.
With their lead cut to 2-1, the Morries put two more runs on the board in the bottom of the fifth and another in the sixth before the Braves responded again. In the top of the seventh, an error in centerfield allowed both Kelvin Nelson and Chris Glynn to score and cut the Morristown lead to 5-3.
The hits dried up for the Braves after those runs though and despite adding a run in the eighth, the Morries continued to pull away and eventually grab the 7-4 win, putting Waseca a loss away from having its season end.
Game 2 - Waseca Braves - 10, Lake Crystal Lakers - 2
With their season on the line, the Braves showed up in a big way, scoring five runs in the first three innings including a three-run third. While Waseca would add five more runs in the win, they wouldn't be necessary as Kelvin Nelson was pitching lights out for the Braves.
He limited the Lakers to just two runs on six hits and struck out eight while only walking a single batter in the complete-game victory. He added a 1-3 performance at the plate with a walk and hit-by-pitch that allowed him to score three runs.
Kyle Waugh added a 3-5 performance at the plate and plated three runs to lead the way for the Braves on offense.