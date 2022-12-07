(JWP GBB) Paige Walz

JWP sophomore wing Paige Walz (21) boxes out a Medford defender on a free throw attempt during the Bulldogs game against the Tigers. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Medford Tigers and the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs clashed in Gopher Conference matchup inside Medford High School Tuesday night. Thanks to a 33-point outing from senior Andrea Bock, the Tigers successfully defended their home court with a 57-49 win over the Bulldogs and improved their record to 2-0 to start the season.

(JWP GBB) Alison Olson

JWP junior wing Alison Olson (15) backs down a Medford defender during the Bulldogs game against the Tigers. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(JWP GBB) Katie Olson

JWP freshman guard Katie Olson (1) attempts a three pointer during the Bulldogs’ game against Medford. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

