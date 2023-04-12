Joe Feldkamp.jpg

Joe Feldkamp runs in the 4x800m relay. (Photo courtesy of Tom Nelson)

Facing an incredibly talented field, the Waseca track and field team competed in the Faribault Invitational Tuesday night. The boys team for the Bluejays would finish fifth with 72 points while the girls also finished fifth in the powerhouse field of nine teams with 77 points.

Tristan Godwin (1).jpg

Tristan Godwin competes for the Bluejays. (Photo courtesy of Tom Nelson)

