Facing an incredibly talented field, the Waseca track and field team competed in the Faribault Invitational Tuesday night. The boys team for the Bluejays would finish fifth with 72 points while the girls also finished fifth in the powerhouse field of nine teams with 77 points.
Boys
In the 100 meter dash, Kyle Ahlschlager finished second with a time of 11.45. Isaac Feldkamp earned a second-place finish in the 1600m run with a time of 5:01.86 and in the 3200m run Joe Feldkamp finished third with a time of 10:54.44.
For the boys, the 4x200m relay team of Ahlschlager, Kaeden Johnson, Carson Ohnstad and Christian Rodriguez finished second with a time of 1:31.28 behind only Owatonna's A squad.
Eddie Herman claimed second-place in the shot put with a top throw of 47'0.75" and followed that up with a second-place finish in the discus with a throw of 129'8". In the pole vault, Addison Sampson finished third with a top clear of 12'6".
Girls
The first highlight for the Waseca girls came in the 800m run with Ella Dufault claiming second-place with a time of 2:29.77. In the 1600m run Callie Dufault finished seventh with a time of 5:52.89.
Eighth grader Stella Omtvedt finished third in the 3200m run with a time of 13:14.30.
Camille Ring cruised to victory in the 100m hurdles with a time of 17.14 and she was followed by freshman teammate Vivian Mader who finished sixth with a time of 18.51.
In the field events, highlights began with Kalea Sartori (32'7") and Samantha Azure (32'5.25") finishing third and fourth respectively. Sartori would add a sixth-place finish in the discus with a PR throw of 95'6".
Camille Ring claimed fourth in the long jump posting a top leap of 15'3.5".
Waseca returns to action Thursday, April 13 with a meet hosted by the Mankato West Scarlets with events scheduled to begin at 4:45 p.m.