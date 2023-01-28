...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 AM
CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chill values as low
as 20 degrees below and 30 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 11 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Avery Madsen drives through contact towards the hoop. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Less than 24 hours removed from defeating Jackson County Central 56-51 on their home floor, the Waseca Bluejay girls basketball made the short trip to the campus of Minnesota State-Mankato to battle the St. Clair Cyclones at the Taylor Center. Adapting to St. Clair's crash zone defense, Waseca was able to do enough damage from beyond the arc to hand the Cyclones a 53-38 defeat.
"I felt like we came out really strong with a lot of energy which is what we really wanted to," said Bluejay senior guard Sam Azure who led all scorers in the win with 17 points.
With the win, Waseca is now 11-4 (2-2 BSE) on the season with nine games remaining in the regular season schedule.
The Bluejays were playing at the Taylor Center after being invited to be a part of the 30th anniversary of Coaches vs. Cancer initiative based on the team's success in its own fundraising campaigns.
"I love playing here, it just really gets you in the state of mind to keep working towards sections," added Azure.
Once the action got underway, it became apparent that St. Clair was going to use a base 2-3 zone defense and crash a defensive helper onto center Kloe Wadd anytime she took a pass. While this led to a low scoring output for Wadd, it gave the perimeter players a ton of opportunities to get good looks.
"We always want to go to our bigs but when they give us our shots in the corners, we want to take it every time," said Azure. "We have some good shooters we just have to find that rhythm."
With the first half winding down, the Cyclones hit a free throw to cut Waseca's lead to just four points but Azure completely took over the game down the stretch. A short jumper was followed by a steal and layup, a corner three and a pair of free throws allowing Azure to go on a personal 9-0 run and lead the Bluejays to a 35-22 halftime lead.
In the second half, shots that both teams were draining early stopped falling and defensive performance determined the flow of the game. Wadd set the tone on defense with a block on the Cyclones first possession and while scoring remained difficult, she dominated the boards to limit St. Clairs offense.
With less than four minutes remaining, the Cyclones cut the lead to its lowest point in the second half, just 12 points, but it was too little too late as the Bluejays would pull away again, earning the 53-38 win.
"I think we're in a good place and are coming together really well," said Azure. "We have a lot more to go so I think we can be even better by the end of the season."
Waseca returns to the hardwood Monday, Jan. 30 when the team hosts Chatfield with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m.