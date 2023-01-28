2.1 Sam Azure.jpg

Sam Azure rises up for a short jumper after driving to the hoop. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Less than 24 hours removed from defeating Jackson County Central 56-51 on their home floor, the Waseca Bluejay girls basketball made the short trip to the campus of Minnesota State-Mankato to battle the St. Clair Cyclones at the Taylor Center. Adapting to St. Clair's crash zone defense, Waseca was able to do enough damage from beyond the arc to hand the Cyclones a 53-38 defeat.

2.1 Mia Kanewischer.jpg

Mia Kanewischer brings the ball up the court for the Bluejays. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
2.1 Avery Madsen.jpg

Avery Madsen drives through contact towards the hoop. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments