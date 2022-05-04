The Waseca Bluejays and the Medford Tigers faced off in a baseball and softball series on Tuesday with the Bluejays hosting softball and the Tigers hosting baseball. Waseca softball secured a close 6-5 victory while baseball picked up a 9-2 victory on the road.
Softball: Waseca 6, Medford 5
In Waseca, the Tigers and the Bluejays faced off in a close battle, which the Bluejays would come out on top.
Both teams went scoreless in the first and recorded two runs in the second inning before the Bluejays responded to Medford’s two-run top of the third with three runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 5-4 lead. Waseca added one more run in the bottom of the fourth to take a two-run lead.
Medford scored one runner to cut it within one run in the seventh inning, but couldn’t find the last run needed to tie before the Bluejays clinched the victory.
Batting for Waseca, Jadyn Olsem led with two hits and two RBIs while McKyla Hasselquyst, Emma Williamson and Jordan Hofmeister had two hits and one RBI each. Haylee Sommers and Cameron Stagman had two hits each, Riley Ruedy had one hit and Hannah Thursdale had one RBI.
Batting for Medford, Josie Witter recorded a team-leading three hits with one double and three RBIs. Josie Schell had two hits and one RBI, Makinley Smith had one hit and two RBIs and Grace Keller, Lydia Krenske, Mackenzie Velishek, Hailey Cuevas, Jenesis McGuire and Tessa Underdahl had one hit each.
In the circle, Hasselquyst pitched seven innings for Waseca and earned seven strikeouts while allowing 12 hits, three walks and five runs in the win. Velishek pitched six inning for Medford and recorded two strikeouts while surrendering 13 hits, one walk and six runs.
Baseball: Waseca 9, Medford 2
Over in Medford, the Bluejays' consistent stream of runs proved to be difficult for the Tigers to replicate.
Waseca score two runs in the top of the first inning and Medford was able to respond with two runs of its own in the third. But the Bluejays piled in two runs in the fourth, four runs in the fifth and one run in the sixth secure the win.
Carter McQuery tallied two hits and two RBIs, Grant Cox had two hits with a double and an RBI, Griffin Krautkremer had two hits with a double, Mason DeKruif had one hit and two RBIs, Jarret Ahlschlager and Tyson Reger had one hit each and Payton Garza had two RBIs.
For the Tigers, Casey Chambers led the Tigers in the batter’s box with one hit and one RBI, while Tate Hermes, Jack Paulson, Noah Honsey and Josh Bluhm recorded one hit each.
Ahlschlager pitched three innings for the Bluejays and recorded one strikeout while allowing five hits, four walks and two runs. Reger pitched four innings and recorded seven strikeouts while giving up only one walk, no hits and no runs.
Justin Ristau pitched six innings for the Tigers and recorded one strikeout while giving up 11 hits, two walks and nine runs. Reed Cumberland pitched one inning with no strikeouts, hits, walks or runs.