With rain steadily falling throughout the morning and early afternoon hours and temperatures plummeting into the low forties, the Waseca Bluejays baseball team hosted Blooming Prairie in what would turn out to be a wild game. With six combined errors and the rain affecting every aspect of the game, the Bluejays outlasted the Awesome Blossoms earning an 11-8 win to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Pitchers on both sides struggled to maintain control despite the efforts by officials and coaches to keep the baseballs as dry as possible, leading to 12 combined walks and five batters being hit by pitches. BP scored the first run of the game in the second inning capitalizing off a leadoff single that turned into an RBI single four batters later.
In the bottom of the third, Waseca responded with a pair of runs after drawing a pair of walks to open the frame followed by an RBI hit by pitch and RBI walk with the bases loaded. The next inning saw the Bluejays add three more runs aided by three more walks and a hit batter.
In the top of the fifth, the Awesome Blossoms cut the Waseca lead to 5-3 after a two RBI double from Carter Bishop and after a quick bottom of the fifth, they re-took the lead with three more runs in the sixth with all of them scoring as a result of wild pitches.
The bottom of the sixth proved to be the difference maker as Waseca's bats came alive to score six total runs, punctuated by a three RBI triple from Tyson Reger who entered the game in the fifth inning to pitch. The six runs gave the Bluejays an 11-6 lead and while BP would score two more runs in the top of the seventh, it wouldn't be enough to mount a full comeback.
Waseca returns to action Tuesday, April 18 when the team travels to New Ulm to do battle with the Eagles. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.