4.19 Oliver O'Brien.JPG

Oliver O'Brien makes a throw to first for the Bluejays. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

With rain steadily falling throughout the morning and early afternoon hours and temperatures plummeting into the low forties, the Waseca Bluejays baseball team hosted Blooming Prairie in what would turn out to be a wild game. With six combined errors and the rain affecting every aspect of the game, the Bluejays outlasted the Awesome Blossoms earning an 11-8 win to improve to 2-0 on the season.

4.19 Logan Heyer.JPG

Logan Heyer scoops up a ball in shallow right field before making a throw to home. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
4.19 Kedrik Volkmann 2.JPG

Kedrik Volkmann blasts a ball in the zone. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

