12.28 Lucas Groll.jpg

Lucas Groll. (file photo/Southernminn.com)

Final second goals defined the Section 1A first round matchup between the Waseca boys hockey team and Rochester Lourdes. The Eagles benefited from goals with under 10 seconds to go in both the second and third period to defeat the Bluejays 5-4 in soul-crushing fashion.

2.8 Hunter Anderson.jpg

Hunter Anderson. (file photo/Southernminn.com)

