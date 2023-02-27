Final second goals defined the Section 1A first round matchup between the Waseca boys hockey team and Rochester Lourdes. The Eagles benefited from goals with under 10 seconds to go in both the second and third period to defeat the Bluejays 5-4 in soul-crushing fashion.
Despite being outshot 20-5 in the first period, the only goal scored in the opening 17 minutes came off the stick of Lucas Groll with Armando Balderas earning the assist. In the 10th minute of the second period, the Bluejays extended their lead when Hunter Anderson, assisted by Brayden Hoof, put the team up 2-0.
RL scored its first goal of the night at 12:30 but Waseca once again took a two goal lead with 11 seconds remaining in the period as Anderson scored his second goal of the night, this time assisted by Brayden Hesch-Priem. The Eagles stunned all onlookers however when they managed to score just six seconds later, before the second period came to a close.
RL would build on the momentum to score two more goals, taking their first lead of the night at 14:37 of the third, but a critical mistake and penalty of the Eagles would give the Bluejays a shot. With just 34 seconds remaining in regulation, Lucas Groll scored his second goal of the night, this one on the power play, assisted by Griffen Krautkramer and Jackson Tesch.
However, as seen earlier in the game, any amount of time could prove to be too much and the Eagles managed to pull off the absolute stunner, scoring on a one-timer with just 1.7 seconds remaining in regulation, to the joy of their fans and the team and the heartbreak of Waseca.
Overall, RL outshot the Bluejays 43-26 in the win. With the loss, Waseca's record for the season finished at 10-15-0 (8-8-0 BSC).