12.14 Emma Keith.jpg

Emma Keith brings the puck into the Bulldog zone before snapping a shot. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
12.14 Izabela Slechta.jpg

Izabela Slechta reaches forward to reign in a pass on the attack. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Thursday night, the Minnesota River girls hockey team hosted the Waseca Bluejays in a Minnesota River Conference matchup between two squads in the middle of the conference standings. A wild second period featuring five penalties and three goals laid the foundation for the Bulldogs to pull away and hold onto a 3-1 win over the Bluejays.

12.14 Ilamay Draheim.jpg

Illamay Draheim positions herself to save a shot in the air. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
