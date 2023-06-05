6.7 Sebastian Teague.JPG

Sebastian Teague started the game for Waseca, allowing two runs over five innings of work. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Saturday afternoon, the Waseca Bluejays baseball team faced off against the Tri-City United Titans in a Section 2AA Elimination game played at Tink Larson Field. Despite the teams combining for 23 hits, runs were kept to a minimum with Waseca ultimately earning a 4-2 victory to keep their season alive.

6.7 Oliver O'Brien.JPG

Oliver O'Brien sends the first hit of the game into left field. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
6.7 Nate Engel.JPG

Nate Engel makes a running throw from third for an out. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

