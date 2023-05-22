In a battle of conference opponents, the Waseca Bluejays hosted the Worthington Trojans for a pair of games as the regular season winds down. A wild and uneven first game saw the Bluejays survive and earn an 8-7 win, despite committing five errors in just the first three innings, but fell to the Trojans 4-3 in game two for the split.
With the split, Waseca is now 8-8 (3-7 BSC) on the season with just one game remaining in the regular season schedule.
The start of game one was completely wild with both the Trojans and Bluejays making errors in the field at an incredibly high rate, combining for eight errors in the first three innings that contributed to a combined nine runs. Mixed in with the mistakes though were a handful of highlight plays.
With a runner at second, a Worthington hitter belted a grounder deep into the gap between shortstop and third and Payton Garza flashed the leather as he made a diving stop before rising to his feet and gunning down the runner as they headed to first.
On the offensive end, the second inning got underway for the Bluejays when Grant Cox lifted a double into the right-field corner for a double and a pair of wild pitches allowed him to score during the next at-bat.
Waseca will wrap up the regular season Monday, May 22 when the team hosts the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants before beginning postseason play Thursday. The Section 2AA baseball Tournament will see the high seeded teams host the first three rounds before Tink Larson Field becomes the host site, beginning Saturday, June 3.