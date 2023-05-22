5.24 Griffin Krautkremer.JPG

Griffin Krautkremer slides safely into the third after a pitch got away from the catcher. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

In a battle of conference opponents, the Waseca Bluejays hosted the Worthington Trojans for a pair of games as the regular season winds down. A wild and uneven first game saw the Bluejays survive and earn an 8-7 win, despite committing five errors in just the first three innings, but fell to the Trojans 4-3 in game two for the split.

5.24 Payton Garza.JPG

After making a diving stop in the dirt, Payton Garza guns down the baserunner for Worthington. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
5.24 Grant Cox.JPG

Grant Cox blasts a pitch in the zone into the right field corner for a leadoff double. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

