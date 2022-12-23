12.28 Kara Doyle.jpg

Kara Doyle competing on the beam. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Tuesday evening, the Waseca gymnastics team hosted Kasson-Mantorville in the final event scheduled for the 2022 calendar year. Despite an injury scare midway through the event, the Bluejays would go on to earn a 123.950-120.300 victory over the KoMets.

Katelyn Weber changes direction on the bars. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Layal Keith performs a backwards handstand on the beam. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Katheryn Kofstad performs a leap during her balance beam routine. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Lindy Caldwell makes the transition to the upper bar. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

