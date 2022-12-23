...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND
FRIDAY... ...TRAVEL TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...
.Please do not let your guard down, as northwest winds are still
expected to increase across the area this morning along with
dangerously cold wind chills. Widespread wind gusts of 35 to 45
mph, and near 50 mph at times will cause significant blowing and
drifting snow and make some roads impassible through the overnight
hours. This event could be life- threatening if you are stranded
with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Please
avoid traveling. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from
the last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree
damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions and dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, from noon today to 6 AM CST
Saturday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow with whiteout conditions now
through Saturday morning will make travel nearly impossible. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please avoid travel.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you with warm clothes and
a charged cell phone. Tell someone where you are going, and when
you expect to arrive. If you get stranded, stay with your
vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Lindy Caldwell makes the transition to the upper bar. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Tuesday evening, the Waseca gymnastics team hosted Kasson-Mantorville in the final event scheduled for the 2022 calendar year. Despite an injury scare midway through the event, the Bluejays would go on to earn a 123.950-120.300 victory over the KoMets.
Layla Keith led all athletes in the all-around with 33.200 despite suffering an injury near the end of her balance beam routine that clearly caused physical pain as she finished what was her third event of the night. With only the floor routine remaining, Keith fought through the pain and not only completed the night, finished with the top score in the floor routine with a score of 9.175.
Lindy Caldwell (30.550) and Elli Hoban (29.500) both competed in all four events for Waseca finishing fourth and fifth all-around.
Katelyn Weber and Katheryn Hofstad both competed in a trio of events for the Bluejays while Kara Doyle competed in the balance beam.
In the junior varsity competition, the Bluejays downed the KoMets convincingly 101.750-55.400. Avery Carda led the way for Waseca with an all-around score of 26.050.
After the holiday break, the Bluejays will return to action Saturday, Jan. 7 when they travel to Fairmont for an invitational.