Mother Nature decided to bring near-freezing temperatures to Waseca High School on Thursday, but not even that could stop a red-hot Waseca Bluejays team fresh off an 81-point performance just a week prior.
The Bluejays continued their run of dominance after improving to 6-1 overall, 4-0 in the South Central White and 3-0 in Section 3AAA play after shutting out the Worthington Trojans in a 47-0 blowout.
Waseca hit the ground running as it took just a handful of seconds for the Bluejays to take a 7-0 lead without the offense even stepping a foot onto the field. Sophomore Damarius Russell started his birthday by taking the opening kickoff back for an 870yard kick return touchdown.
Senior running back Christian Rodriguez recorded back-to-back touchdown runs from six yard out and eight yards out to give Waseca a 21-0 lead going into the second quarter, where senior quarterback Oliver O’Brien would rush for a 27-yard touchdown to give Waseca a 28-0 lead.
The Bluejays took the 28-0 lead into halftime, but built upon it in the second half, which was started with O’Brien’s second rushing touchdown to put Waseca up 34-0.
Worthington gave Russell another birthday present as the sophomore defensive back intercepted a pass and returned it 28 yards for a pick six to help Waseca earn the 47-0 victory.
Waseca is looking to close out the regular season with a sixth straight victory when the Jays go on the road to face Luverne, who’s coming off a loss to a Fairmont team that Waseca beat 32-14 earlier in the season.
After the regular season finale, the Bluejays will be gearing up for the Section 3AAA playoffs with hopes of capturing the Section 3AAA title that just slipped through their hands last season.