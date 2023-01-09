1.11 Maizee Storey.jpg

Maizee Storey skates past a defender across the blue line. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Saturday afternoon, the Waseca girls hockey team hosted the Worthington Trojans as the opening leg of a Bluejay boys and girls doubleheader. A hat trick from eighth grader Maizee Storey paired with a shutout from fellow eight grader Illamay Draheim in net combined to earn Waseca a 5-0 victory over Worthington.

1.11 Illamay Draheim.jpg

Illamay Draheim kicks her pads out for a save as she would go on to earn the shutout. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
1.11 Emily Gordon.jpg

Emily Gordon snaps off a shot for the Bluejays. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
1.11 McKenna Mortensen.jpg

McKenna Mortensen with a shot. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
1.11 Waseca U8.jpg

A member of the Waseca area U8 girls hockey program sends a one legged shot at the net. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
1.11 Waseca U8 2.jpg

Members of the Waseca area U8 girls hockey program playing between the second and third period. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

