Saturday afternoon, the Waseca girls hockey team hosted the Worthington Trojans as the opening leg of a Bluejay boys and girls doubleheader. A hat trick from eighth grader Maizee Storey paired with a shutout from fellow eight grader Illamay Draheim in net combined to earn Waseca a 5-0 victory over Worthington.
"We were all just really hyped and ready to go today and just wanted to keep scoring," said Storey after the win. "The defense played very well today and Illamay was great in goal."
With the win, the Bluejays are now 7-5-0 (4-4-0 BSC) on the season while dropping the Trojans to 2-7-1 (0-6-1 BSC).
All the scoring came in the first two periods starting with Storey's first goal of the game 9:26 after the opening puck drop. Just under three minutes later, Maddy Benson scored an unassisted goal to give the Bluejays a 2-0 lead.
In the second period Storey added her second goal of the night with an assist from Benson and at 7:34 of the period Katlyn Schueller scored a power play goal with an assist from Izabela Slectha. The final goal of the game came two minutes later as Storey capped off the hat trick with an assist from McKenna Mortensen.
In between the second and third periods, members of the Waseca Area Under eight girls hockey program took to the ice to play in front of the varsity team and the fans and it proved to be an exciting spectacle with plenty of scoring including a hat-trick that resulted in a few caps making their way to the ice.
The third period didn't feature any goals but saw the most shots on goal from Worthington that were sent harmlessly aside by Draheim and in the final few minutes senior goaltender Alicia Kelly entered the game and made a few saves as well.
"Going forward we just have to keep talking, communicating and scoring," added Storey after the game.
Waseca outshot Worthington 41-14 in the win.
The Bluejays will return to the ice Tuesday, Jan. 10 when they host the Austin Packers with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m.