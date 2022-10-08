...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s expected.
* WHERE...Redwood, Brown, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Waseca, Steele,
Martin, Faribault and Freeborn Counties.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Waseca sophomore Damarius Russell (3) recorded a 55-yard touchdown reception and a three-yard touchdown run in the Bluejays' 81-point outing against New Ulm. (file photo/southernminn.com)
Waseca senior quarterback Oliver O'Brien (7) recorded three passing touchdowns, three rushing touchdowns and nearly 300 combines yards of offense in the Bluejays' 81-36 win over New Ulm. (file photo/southernminn.com)
There’s no question about it, when the Waseca Bluejays touched the ball in any capacity Thursday night in New Ulm, they were dangerous.
The Bluejays enter into the school’s history books with the most dominating offensive performance in program history after amassing 11 touchdowns for 81 points in their 81-36 over New Ulm.
Waseca’s offense nearly reached 600 total yards off 438 rushing yards and 157 passing yards for 595 total yards, which was led by senior quarterback Oliver O’Brien’s three-touchdown night on the ground and in the air.
On the ground, O’Brien rushed for a 60-yard touchdown, a six-yard touchdown and a 10-yard touchdown. Through the air, he tossed two passes to sophomore receiver Carson Ohnstad for a 20-yard and a 24-yard connection, along with completing a 55-yard passing touchdown to sophomore Damarius Russell.
O’Brien finished the game with 157 yards passing and 132 yard rushing for 289 combined yards of offense and six touchdowns. However, he didn’t finish as the leading rusher.
Senior running back Christian Rodriguez amassed 209 rushing yards with two touchdowns coming off of an 11-yard rushing touchdown and a 74-yard rushing touchdown.
On top of Rodriguez and O’Brien’s day running the ball, three other Bluejays recorded rushing touchdowns. Russell ran the ball in for a three-yard touchdown, junior running back Jose Mixteco punched the ball in from two yards out and sophomore running back Micah Allen-Haas broke off a 41-yard rushing touchdown.
Despite the explosion of offense from Waseca, things started out close between the Bluejays and the hosting Eagles.
After the first quarter, Waseca only led 15-14 and held a 10-point lead nearing halftime, but scored another touchdown to enter the half with a 47-29 lead over New Ulm. From there, the Bluejays ran away with things in a second half where they’d record 34 more points.
Defensively, junior linebacker Carter Ellis led the Bluejays with a team-high eight tackles to go along with an interception and a sack. Senior linebacker Max Neaves added six tackles and one blocked punt. Senior lineman Mason Droog and junior lineman Ethan Stenzel both recorded one sack each.
Now stilling at 5-1 overall with a 3-0 section record and a 2-0 conference record, the Bluejays are looking to tap back into the offensive success when they return home for the last time of the regular season on Thursday to host Worthington.