The Waseca Bluejays’ season has come to an end after a tough loss to the Minnesota Valley Lutheran Chargers.
Finishing problems and inconsistent pitching marred the game, which ended in a 4-0 loss. The loss marks a close to the season, as the Jays needed a win against MVL to advance in the Section 2AA tournament.
Waseca was fighting an uphill battle from the first inning, as a deep ball from Josh Geifer put two runners on second and third, and another deep hit by Zachary Riederer drove both of them home. The Chargers were able to score one more time in the first, ending their half of the inning up 3-0.
The Bluejays began the bottom of the first inning well, as a single by Jarret Ahlschlager put himself on first, Carter McQuery on second and Mason DeKruif on third with just one out. However, MVL was able to record two straight outs and keep their lead going into the second inning.
The score remained that way through the next three innings. From the top of the second inning to the top of the fourth inning, McQuery, the starting pitcher for the Bluejays, only allowed one hit. Waseca continued to have good outings in each of their turns at bat, but were never able to capitalize, leaving a runner on third to end the first, second, third and fourth inning.
In the fifth inning, Luke Thompson from the MVL Chargers got on base with a single, advanced to second when the next batter was hit by a pitch, stole third and eventually stole home on a wild pitch from McQuery, bringing the score to 4-0. The Bluejays only got one hit in the sixth inning, with Griffin KrautKremer hitting a single to center field.
In the sixth inning, Sebastian Teague moved from first base and replaced McQuery at pitcher. Through two innings, he allowed just one hit and held the MVL Chargers scoreless. The Bluejays had a strong showing in the bottom of the sixth, but once again left a runner stranded on third base at the end of the inning, as they were unable to capitalize on their opportunity. Three straight outs in the bottom of the seventh inning finalized the game score at 4-0.
Despite the loss, the Bluejays had a good outing. All but one of their batters, Tyson Reger, recorded a hit in at least one at bat, explaining Waseca’s 10-5 hit advantage over the Chargers. Oliver O’Brien and Grant Cox had a particularly good day, with each batter going 2-3 at the plate.
One advantage the Chargers had over the Bluejays was in their pitching. Bradyn Kube started the game for MVL, and went on to collect 38 strikes over his 61 pitches and 3.2 innings pitched. While he allowed seven hits, none of them converted to runs, and he recorded just one walk.
On the other end of the field, McQuery was slightly inconsistent throughout the game, throwing 67 strikes in his 108 pitches, allowing three runs and walking four batters. However, McQuery was more accurate with his strikes than Kube, as he stuck out 10 batters, while Kube didn’t strike out any.
Giefer replaced Kube with two outs in the fourth inning, struck out four batters and closed the game for MVL. Teague replaced McQuery in the sixth inning, allowing one run and striking out one batter without allowing a walk.