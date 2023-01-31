Tuesday night, the Waseca boys hockey team hosted the Minnesota River Bulldogs looking to avenge their 8-4 loss earlier this season. While the Bluejays struck first, just as they did in the first meeting, they would be held to a single goal while the Bulldogs earned the 2-1 victory and regular season sweep.
With the loss, Waseca drops to 9-11-0 (7-6-0 BSC) while Minnesota River improves to 10-9-0 (7-4-0 BSC) on the season.
The Bluejays struck first when Griffen Krautkramer snapped a shot from left to right over the glove of Minnesota River goaltender Ayden Christ. The goal, scored at 11:38 of the first period, would prove to be the only one that Christ and the Bulldogs would allow by Waseca.
With less than four minutes remaining in the first period, Minnesota River responded when Talen Schwandt took passes from Isaac Schaffer and Ethan Hathaway and snuck the puck past a diving Carter Martens in goal.
While the Bulldogs continued to dramatically outshoot the Bluejays, the score stayed tied until just over four minutes remained in the second period. A penalty for Waseca gave Minnesota River the power play advantage and Braylon Hoffman maneuvered the puck behind the Bluejay goal.
Hoffman found Hayden Stensrud, who was just outside of the crease, and passed the puck perfectly to the stick of Stensrud who smashed it home, giving the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead. Sam Smith would also be credited with an assist for getting the puck to Hoffman.
The goal would prove to be the game winner for Minnesota River despite several challenges down the stretch, including having to defend against a two-man advantage for over a full minute late in the second period.
Waseca was outshot 40-19 in the loss with Carter Martens saving 38 shots.
The Bluejays will return to action Thursday, Feb. 2 when they travel to Fairmont do do battle with the Cardinals.