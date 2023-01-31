2.8 Hunter Anderson.jpg

Hunter Anderson hits the breaks, sending spray into the boards as he gathers the puck for a shot at the blue line. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Tuesday night, the Waseca boys hockey team hosted the Minnesota River Bulldogs looking to avenge their 8-4 loss earlier this season. While the Bluejays struck first, just as they did in the first meeting, they would be held to a single goal while the Bulldogs earned the 2-1 victory and regular season sweep.

2.2 Griffen Krautkramer.jpg

Griffen Krautkramer snaps a shot at the Bulldogs goaltender. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
2.8 Kyle Ahlschlager.jpg

Kyle Ahlschlager gets the full action of his stick on the shot as it bends for the blast. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

