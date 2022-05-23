For the Waseca Bluejays, it was the start of a two-game day for them. For the Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms, it was the final game of the regular season. It was the Bluejays that came away with the win bolstered by a one-hit, 13-0 shutout by senior pitcher Carter McQuery.
The tone was set in the first inning, as the Blossoms were left trying to figure out Concordia-St. Paul-bound McQuery on the mound.
“Carter has been throwing very well,” said Waseca coach Taylor Phelps. “Throwing strikes has been his strong suit, so being able come out and do that again is awesome.”
On the opposite side of things, the Bluejays were tracking pitches from Blooming Prairie sophomore Gabriel Hein very well, which led Waseca to a 5-0 lead heading into the top of the second inning.
The process repeated itself through the second, third and fourth with Waseca posting three runs in the second and third and two runs in the fourth. The Bluejays quickly closed things out in the top of the fifth to secure the 13-0 win and their first of an eventual two wins on Saturday.
McQuery kept the Blossoms quiet offensively with his only hiccups in five shutout innings of pitching being a walk allowed to Blossoms freshman Carter Bishop, who ended up stranded at third base, a hit allowed to junior shortstop Jesse Cardenas and hitting junior Sam Pirkl with a pitch.
By the end of the game, McQuery racked up 11 strikeouts with his one hit, one walk and one batter hit going against him.
For Blooming Prairie, Hein earned two strikeouts while surrendering 10 hits, seven walks and nine earned runs. Cardenas moved from shortstop to the mound in the third inning with bases loaded and no outs. In his two innings of pitching, Cardenas struck two batters out and allowed three hits, one earned run on two total runs and no walks.
Cardenas finished with the Blossoms only hit and Bishop recorded the only walk for Blooming Prairie while the Bluejays were led by junior Kedrik Volkman with three hits and five RBIs. Mason DeKruif and Griffin Krautkremer both had three hits, including one triple each, with two RBIs for DeKruif and one for Krautkremer.
Tyson Reger had two hits, McQuery and Grant Cox had one hit and one RBI each and Payton Garza one hit.
“Everybody was hitting well today,” Phelps said. “Everybody, from guys who haven’t been hitting well for a few games to guys who have been hitting well all season. They kept the bats going today and that’s good to see.”
Section 1A baseball for Blooming Prairie and Section 2AA baseball for Waseca begins on Thursday.