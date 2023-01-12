1.18 Kloe Wadd.jpg

Kloe Wadd reaches the apex of her jump to shoot over the TCU defense. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

The Tri-City United Titans and Waseca Bluejays are both teams that do their best work in the paint on any given night with both teams typically having a size advantage over their opponents. However, when the team’s strengths were put to the test Tuesday night it proved to be the Bluejays who found the edge despite an impressive defensive showing from the Titans as they earned the 49-25 victory.

1.18 Avery Madsen.jpg

Avery Madsen finishes her drive to the hoop with a layup. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
1.18 Samantha Azure.jpg

Samantha Azure cuts through the TCU defense to the hoop. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
1.18 4th grade.jpg

Members of the Waseca area fourth grade girls basketball team gather to play between the halves. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments