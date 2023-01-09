1.11 Kyle Ahlschlager 2.jpg

Ahlschlager starts the splits as he lifts the puck up and over the goalie. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Looking to rebound from a tough loss to Minnesota River Thursday, the Waseca boys hockey team hosted the Worthington Trojans Saturday afternoon. Rebound is exactly what they did as senior Kyle Ahlschlager led the way with a quartet of goals that powered the Bluejays to a 7-5 victory.

1.11 Brayden Hesch-Priem.jpg

Brayden Hesch-Priem sores the opening goal of the game after receiving a perfect pass from Lucas Groll. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
1.11 Kyle Ahlschlager.jpg

The puck flies over the goalies left shoulder after Ahlschlager's highlight reel between the legs goal. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
1.11 Jackson Tesch.jpg

Jackson Tesch gets the stick bend on his shot. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
1.11 Hunter Anderson.jpg

Hunter Anderson snaps a shot from the left circle. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
1.11 Griffen Krautkramer.jpg

Griffin Krautkramer rips a shot from the left side. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments