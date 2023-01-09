Looking to rebound from a tough loss to Minnesota River Thursday, the Waseca boys hockey team hosted the Worthington Trojans Saturday afternoon. Rebound is exactly what they did as senior Kyle Ahlschlager led the way with a quartet of goals that powered the Bluejays to a 7-5 victory.
With the win, Waseca improves to 5-6-0 (5-3-0 BSC) on the season while the four goals from Ahlschlager puts him at 25 in 11 games this year.
The Bluejays opened the scoring 5:12 into the game when Lucas Groll took a pass from Hunter Anderson before breaking down the left side of the Trojan defense. After getting the goalie to commit to the left side, Groll sent a perfect crosser to Brayden Hesch-Priem who snapped the puck into the net.
Two minutes later, Ahlschlager received a pass and raced ahead of the Worthington defense as he set the goalie in his sights. With space at his disposal, Ahlschlager sent the puck and stick between his own skates before tapping the puck up and over the goalies left shoulder for the highlight reel goal.
Worthington would manage to cut the lead to one with a goal before the first period closed. Just over four minutes into the second period, Worthington scored the equalizer with a goal sent to the top shelf.
Minutes later, Ahlschlager completely took over the game with several breakaways created by taking the puck from the Worthington players. After an incredibly long shift on the ice of over three minutes, Kyle scored as he skated left to right near the blue line.
Shortly afterwards he intercepted another pass and broke away down the right side with a defender giving him a tiny window to the net. That small window was enough however as Ahlschlager netted a hat trick by sneaking the puck in between the goalies left leg and the pipe.
The Bluejays were shorthanded with a man in the box a minute later when Kyle once again skated past the Trojan defenders as he began to slow down with the splits near the goal. As he got lower to the ice, Ahlschlager get the puck on his stick blade and lobbed it up and over the goalie for his fourth and final goal of the night, giving Waseca a 5-2 lead going into the third.
Groll and Griffin Krautkremer each added goals early in the third period to extend the lead and make up for Worthington's three goals in the final minutes as Waseca would hold on for the 7-5 win.
The Bluejays are scheduled to return to the ice Tuesday, Jan. 10 when they travel to Austin to take on the Packers.