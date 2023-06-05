(WHS TF) Boys 4x200.JPG

The Section 1AA champion Waseca Bluejays 4x200m relay team, from left to right; Kyle Ahlschlager, Damarius Russell, Kaeden Johnson and Christian Rodriguez. (Stephen McDaniel/Southernminn.com)

Saturday morning's MSHSL Section 1AA Championship Track and Field meet at Lakeville South High School featured 30 section meet records falling and the Waseca Bluejays contributed their fare share. Four of the new section records came from Bluejays athletes or relay teams as they punched tickets to 11 events for the MSHSL State Championships.

Damarius Russell cruises to the finish line as the final leg of the 4x200m relay team which set new section and school records in the event as they punched their ticket to state. (Stephen McDaniel/Southernminn.com)
Kyle Ahlschlager (left) and Kaeden Johnson (right) battle in the 100m dash finals as both earned state bids. (Stephen McDaniel/Southernminn.com)
Camille Ring blows away the field in the 100m hurdles. (Stephen McDaniel/Southernminn.com)
Brooklyn Flatau (left) and Camille Ring claimed the top-two finishes in the 110m hurdles, both punching their tickets to state. (Stephen McDaniel/Southernminn.com)

