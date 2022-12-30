WCN Laird Keeton.jpg

Laird Keeton drives past the Knight’s defenders for a layup.

It wasn’t always pretty Thursday afternoon when the Waseca boys basketball team faced off against Kenyon-Wanamingo as contestants in the Tri-City United Holiday Tournament. The Bluejays managed to overcome an almost 10-minute long stretch with no made field goals in the second-half to hold off the Knights to earn a 57-49 victory and remain undefeated on the season.

WCN Deron Russell.jpg

Deron Russell spots up a three from the left corner.
WCN Noah Thompson.jpg

Noah Thompson drives through the lane and through contact for a layup. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
WCN Carson Ohnstad.jpg

Carson Ohnstad rises up above a defender for a jumper.

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments