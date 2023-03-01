After a disjointed and uneven first half of basketball, the Waseca Bluejays only led the Blue Earth Area Buccaneers 25-18 in the opening round of the MSHSL Section 2AA Tournament. After starting the second half with an 18-5 run, little doubt was left in the outcome as the Bluejays ran away to earn the 62-29 victory.
"We realized we might not get another shot at this and that the scoreboard was pretty close at halftime," said senior center Kloe Wadd. "We kicked it into gear and got things going in the second half."
With the win, the Bluejays advance to the Section 2AA quarterfinals to face off against the NRHEG Panthers. The game will take place Thursday, March 2 with tipoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Mankato East high school.
In the early going, Waseca's success came from Wadd's ability to pull down offensive boards before putting the ball back up and in which accounted for her first six points. BEA managed to keep things tight however thanks to their swarming defense and their ability to cut off the Bluejay's passing lanes.
Waseca made it a focus to tighten up its control of the ball with smarter and safter passes which led the team to pull away as soon as the second half got underway.
"It's important to see when the defense covers me in a way that I can get the kick out to an open teammate," said Wadd. "But my teammates do a great job of getting me the ball."
Wadd would finish the night with a game-high 22 points while Avery Madsen finished with 15 and Megan Kanewischer tacked on nine.
Now the team looks forward to the next round of the tournament.
"It's great because I have a lot of memories playing on the Mankato courts," noted Wadd. "I'm just looking forward to continuing our season."