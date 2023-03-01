3.8 was team.jpg

The Bluejays huddle up before tipoff. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

After a disjointed and uneven first half of basketball, the Waseca Bluejays only led the Blue Earth Area Buccaneers 25-18 in the opening round of the MSHSL Section 2AA Tournament. After starting the second half with an 18-5 run, little doubt was left in the outcome as the Bluejays ran away to earn the 62-29 victory.

Kloe Wadd puts the ball up past a defender. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Megan Kanewischer drives to the hoop for a layup after stealing a pass. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Avery Madsen follows through on her three point shot early in the second half. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Mia Kanewischer drives past a BEA defender. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

