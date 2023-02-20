...MAJOR WINTER STORM TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...
.A major winter storm will bring significant travel impacts
across the region. Most locations can expect to see at least a
foot of snow by the time it ends Thursday night. The worst
conditions will be Wednesday evening through Thursday, as heavy
snow combines with northeast wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph, with some
areas in western Minnesota seeing gusts near 50 mph. This will
lead to significant drifting snow, and whiteout conditions in open
areas.
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the entire area. Parts of
this Winter Storm Watch may get upgraded to a Winter Storm
Warning later today for a band of snow that will move in on
Tuesday. The snow will let up Wednesday morning, but then
widespread heavy snow will develop later on Wednesday as the main
storm arrives. This main storm is expected to bring near a foot of
snow to most locations, with higher amounts possible across
central Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Areas in western and
southern Minnesota may see blizzard conditions as well.
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow with total snow accumulations of 10 to 18
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 to 45 mph late
Wednesday into Thursday.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast and west central Minnesota and northwest and west
central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible, and the
gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause power
outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid traveling late Wednesday and Thursday. Monitor the latest
forecasts for updates on this situation.
Laird Keeton lays the ball up and in through contact, earning the and-one. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
A dominant second-half stretch from Damarius Russell and another perfect shooting night from Tyson Reger led the Waseca Bluejays to earn a 70-58 victory over the Marshall Tigers Friday night. Despite being tied 33-33 at the half, Russell found his groove scoring 17 of his game-leading 27 points after the break to help the Bluejays create a lead they took to the wire.
"Beating Marshall feels awesome," said Russel after the win. "I thank my teammates for getting me going and what we have put into practice everyday has led to us all getting great shots and coming together for the win."
In the first half, Reger led the way for Waseca as he continued his completely absurd shooting streak, going 3-3 from behind the arc while making his two other mid-range shots. He would go on to make another three and a pair of free throws in the second half to go a perfect 6-6 from the floor and 2-2 from the charity stripe.
The perfect shooting night came just days after Reger went 9-9 from behind the arc in a win over Sibley East, tying MSHSL records for most consecutive threes made and highest percentage of threes made.
"That night really boosted his confidence and if he can keep shooting like this, we are going to have a long run in the playoffs," noted Russell.
Despite starting the second half on fire on the offensive end, the Bluejays weren't able to pull away until Russell took over the action. With around 11 minutes remaining, he drew a charge after draining back-to-back threes and followed the stretch up with a steal and fastbreak layup to give Waseca a lead the team wouldn't relinquish for the remainder of the night.
Despite an eight point lead with just under a minute to go, the Bleujays were put on the line several times by Marshall buy Reger and Russell both converted their one and one opportunities to keep the game out of reach.
Waseca will return to action Tuesday, Feb. 21 when they travel to Pine Island before the Big South Conference Showcase wraps up the regular season.
"We're playing at a really high level and it feels like we have a shot to play with anyone and take on the top tier teams," added Russell.