2.22 Damarius Russell.jpg

Damarius Russel lays the ball up and in to score after forcing a steal on the other end. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

A dominant second-half stretch from Damarius Russell and another perfect shooting night from Tyson Reger led the Waseca Bluejays to earn a 70-58 victory over the Marshall Tigers Friday night. Despite being tied 33-33 at the half, Russell found his groove scoring 17 of his game-leading 27 points after the break to help the Bluejays create a lead they took to the wire.

2.22 Carson Ohnstad.jpg

Carson Ohnstad steps into a three pointer from the left wing. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
2.22 Laird Keeton.jpg

Laird Keeton lays the ball up and in through contact, earning the and-one. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

