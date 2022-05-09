THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 194 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 28 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA
BENTON MCLEOD MEEKER
MORRISON SHERBURNE SIBLEY
STEARNS WRIGHT
IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA
ANOKA CARVER CHISAGO
DAKOTA HENNEPIN ISANTI
KANABEC MILLE LACS RAMSEY
SCOTT WASHINGTON
IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA
BLUE EARTH FARIBAULT FREEBORN
LE SUEUR NICOLLET RICE
STEELE WASECA
IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA
GOODHUE
IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN
BARRON POLK RUSK
IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN
CHIPPEWA DUNN EAU CLAIRE
PEPIN PIERCE ST. CROIX
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERT LEA, BLAINE, BLUE EARTH,
CAMBRIDGE, CENTER CITY, CHANHASSEN, CHASKA, CHIPPEWA FALLS,
DURAND, EAU CLAIRE, ELK RIVER, FARIBAULT, GAYLORD, HASTINGS,
HUDSON, HUTCHINSON, LADYSMITH, LE SUEUR, LITCHFIELD,
LITTLE FALLS, MANKATO, MENOMONIE, MINNEAPOLIS, MONTICELLO, MORA,
OSCEOLA, OWATONNA, PRINCETON, RED WING, RICE LAKE, RIVER FALLS,
SAUK RAPIDS, SHAKOPEE, ST CLOUD, ST PAUL, ST PETER, STILLWATER,
VICTORIA, AND WASECA.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
The Bluejays picked up back-to-back wins over Stewartville and Cotter to improve to 5-5 overall. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)
The Waseca boys tennis team picked up back-to-back wins on Saturday after sweeping Stewartville 7-0 and defeating Cotter 6-1 to improve to 5-5 overall on the season.
The Bluejays didn't drop a single match across all three doubles pairings, despite close matches and a couple of close sets in the win over Cotter.
No. 1 doubles of Hunter Supalla and Victor Feeley won the first set 7-6(4), dropped the second set 6-3 before winning 10-7 to secure the match. No. 2 doubles of Jacari Jellum and Dominic Grunzke and the No. 3 doubles of Jenaro Delgado and Ahmed Farooq both dropped their first set before twinning the second and third sets to secure the victory.
No. 2 singles Oliver Rohwer, No. 3 singles Henry Huttemier and No. 4 singles Otto Schoenrock all went 2-0 on the day, while No. 1 singles Tyler Jellum split his matches against Stewartville and Cotter.
Tyler Jellum's lone loss came against Cotter's Logan Granseth 6-1, 6-0, but defeated Stewartville's Conner Lohmann 6-3, 6-3.