Maddy Benson charges to make a play. (Stephen McDaniel/Southernminn.com)

Tuesday morning, the Waseca Bluejays girls tennis team hosted the Worthington Trojans in a Big South Conference showdown. Waseca continued its strong start to the season with a 6-1 victory that featured doubles sweeps and the team's lone loss coming in a 2-1 (7-5, 4-6, 10-3) battle that went the distance in singles No. 1.

Takya Schoenrock battles in the longest match of the day in singles No. 1 (Stephen McDaniel/Southernminn.com)
Ashton Jenzen winds up for a forehand smash along the line. (Stephen McDaniel/Southernminn.com)
Paige Dufault and Vivian Mader shake hands with their doubles opponents after earning the win. (Stephen McDaniel/Southernminn.com)
  

