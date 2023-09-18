The Waseca Bluejays took advantage of a weakened Marshall Tigers team to complete a 28-0 shutout on Friday, Sept. 15.

Johnson 1

Kaeden Johnson (1) set up a long touchdown run with a couple of short gains in the first quarter of a 28-0 win for the Bluejays. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Damarius Russell

Junior Damarius Russell (3) had a nice night on the ground, picking up 13 yards across two carries. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Fans

Fans showed out, adorned in pink for Waseca's annual tackle cancer night, for Friday's game. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Johnston

Quarterback Jordan Johnston (12) began the first quarter with a big, 40-yard touchdown run to give the Bluejays their first score and a lead of 7-0. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
  

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

