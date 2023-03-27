Thursday night the Waseca boys and girls track and field teams made the short trip to Minnesota State University-Mankato’s Myers Field House to open the 2023 season. With a handful of victories spread across a variety of events, the Bluejay boys finished second with 61 points, a single point behind Mankato East, while the girls squad finished third with 35 points.
In the girls 1600 meter run, Callie Dufault finished third with a time of 8:13.00 while Stella Omtvedt claimed fifth with a time of 8:30.00.
Camille Ring ran away from the field in the 60 hurdles to finish first with a time of 9.89 and also finished third in the long jump with a top mark of 13 feet and 7.25 inches. Haydn Lynch was the top performer for Waseca in the high jump, finishing tied for sixth with a top clear of four feet and four inches. Gabby Lopez finished sixth in the pole vault with a top clear of seven feet.
One of the most exciting races on the day occurred early on when the girls 4x800 team of Ella Dufault, Callie Dufault, Evie O’Brien and Kya Hoot overcame a five-second deficit after the first two runners to ultimately win by more than eight seconds with a time of 11:02.82.
In the shot put, Kalea Sartori (30’8.50”) and Sam Azure (30’5”)finished third and fourth respectively.
For the boys, Kyle Ahlschlager put together a solid performance beginning with a first-place finish in the 60m dash, posting a time of 7.00 while Kaeden Johnson finished third with a time of 7.09 and Micah Allen-Haas finished fifth with a time of 7.30.
Damarius Russell led the way in the 200m dash claiming first with a time of 23.93 while Johnson finished third with a time of 25.08. Isaac Feldkamp finished fourth in the 1600m run with a time of 5:03.00.
Alhschlager, Johnson and Russel were joined by Christian Rodriguez in the 4x200m relay race which didn’t have much drama as the crew put together a dominant showing, finishing first with a time of 1:36.45, over five seconds ahead of the next closest team.
Addison Sampson soared to a first-place finish in the pole vault with a top clear of 11 feet even and Ahlschlager continued to roll in the long jump, finishing first with a top mark of 20’4.75”.
In the triple jump, Carson Ohnstad finished third with a mark of 36’3.75”. In the shot put, Eddie Herman (46’11.5”) claimed first place while Ethan Stenzel (39’4”) finished third for the Bluejays.
Waseca returns to action Tuesday, March 28 when the team returns to Myers Field House for another indoor meet with events scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.