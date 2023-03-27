3.29 Kyle Ahlschlager.jpg

Kyle Ahlschlager beams after securing the dominant victory in the boys 4x200m relay with teammates Damarius Russel, Christian Rodriguez and Kaeden Johnson. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Thursday night the Waseca boys and girls track and field teams made the short trip to Minnesota State University-Mankato’s Myers Field House to open the 2023 season. With a handful of victories spread across a variety of events, the Bluejay boys finished second with 61 points, a single point behind Mankato East, while the girls squad finished third with 35 points.

3.29 Camila Marquez.jpg

Sophomore Camila Marquez clears the high jump bar, demonstrating incredible body control. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
3.29 Sam Azure.jpg

Sam Azure winds up for her first shot-put attempt of the day. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
3.29 Carson Ohnstad.jpg

Carson Ohnstad gathers for the final leap in the triple jump. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

