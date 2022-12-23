...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND
FRIDAY... ...TRAVEL TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...
.Please do not let your guard down, as northwest winds are still
expected to increase across the area this morning along with
dangerously cold wind chills. Widespread wind gusts of 35 to 45
mph, and near 50 mph at times will cause significant blowing and
drifting snow and make some roads impassible through the overnight
hours. This event could be life- threatening if you are stranded
with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Please
avoid traveling. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from
the last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree
damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions and dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, from noon today to 6 AM CST
Saturday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow with whiteout conditions now
through Saturday morning will make travel nearly impossible. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please avoid travel.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you with warm clothes and
a charged cell phone. Tell someone where you are going, and when
you expect to arrive. If you get stranded, stay with your
vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Carson Ohnstad gathers the ball as he goes up for a layup. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Tuesday night the Waseca boys basketball team hosted the Hope Academy Lions out of Minneapolis and the opening 10 minutes of the game looked to be the setup for an exciting back-and-forth game. The Lions were within three points with Waseca up 21-18 but the Bluejays finished the half with a 30-13 run that put the game out of reach, leading to an 88-54 victory.
The change came for Waseca when they overcame the HA press that caused some issues early. During the massive run to end the first half, almost all of the Bluejays points came in transition with passing that continuously found open cutters.
Damarius Russel led Waseca in scoring with 25 points in the win while adding 10 assists, six boards and three steals. Laird Keeton was the second-leading scorer with 21 points while adding four steals and four rebounds.
Carson Ohnstad also finished with double figure points adding 10 points and Noah Thompson led the team in rebounds with nine.
With the win, Waseca improves to 4-0 on the season and the team is scheduled to return to action Thursday, Dec. 29 against Kenyon-Wanamingo as a part of the Tri-City United Holiday Tournament.