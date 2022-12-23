12.28 Damarius Russell.jpg

Damarius Russell drives to the hoop for a bucket as the defender was called for goaltending. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Tuesday night the Waseca boys basketball team hosted the Hope Academy Lions out of Minneapolis and the opening 10 minutes of the game looked to be the setup for an exciting back-and-forth game. The Lions were within three points with Waseca up 21-18 but the Bluejays finished the half with a 30-13 run that put the game out of reach, leading to an 88-54 victory.

12.28 Carson Ohnstad.jpg

Carson Ohnstad gathers the ball as he goes up for a layup. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
12.28 Noah Thompson.jpg

Noah Thompson gets the shot up despite being fouled. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
12.28 Tyson Reger.jpg

Tyson Reger gets out to the guard a shooter beyond the arc. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

