9.7 waseca flag.JPG

The Waseca Bluejays take the field for the first time in the 2022 season. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

If there was any doubt how the Waseca Bluejay football team planned to run its offense in the 2022 season, those doubts were immediately erased Friday night in St. Peter. Opening the season against the Saints for the second straight year, the Bluejays pounded the rock all evening and scored six touchdowns on the ground en-route to a 45-13 victory.

9.7 Oliver O'Brien.JPG

Oliver O'Brien escapes a pair of would-be Saints tacklers as he heads into the endzone. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.7 Laird Keeton.JPG

Laird Keeton turns up field after catching an out. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.7 Christian Rodriguez.JPG

Senior running back Christian Rodriguez makes a cut to the outside as he hits the second level of the defense. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.7 Max Neaves.JPG

Max Neaves (left) absolutely lays out the St. Peter running back as he attempts to reach the ball to the goal line. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

