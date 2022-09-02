If there was any doubt how the Waseca Bluejay football team planned to run its offense in the 2022 season, those doubts were immediately erased Friday night in St. Peter. Opening the season against the Saints for the second straight year, the Bluejays pounded the rock all evening and scored six touchdowns on the ground en-route to a 45-13 victory.
Senior captains, quarterback Oliver O'Brien and running back Christian Rodriguez, combined to score all six of the Waseca touchdowns with O'Brien accounting for five of them.
"That was the game plan coming in, to showcase those two senior captains," said Bluejay head coach Brad Wendland. "We knew St. Peter would be a challenge and knew that we're gonna need those guys to come in big like they did tonight."
O'Brien added, "I'm really happy with how we did in the run game tonight but if we want to be as good as we want to be, we have to improve in the passing game."
The game itself also marked a special moment for coach Wendland, who made his official on-field return as the head coach after suffering a heart attack in last season's first game, also against St. Peter.
"Its special," noted O'Brien. "He'll be the greatest coach I'll ever have and it's great to have him on the field with us."
"It was a lot this week and I'd be lying if I told you I didn't think about it," added Wendland. "I was with my cardiologist Monday and he gave me a very positive report so I didn't think too much about it. I'm just very blessed and lucky to be here, I remember that everyday."
The game opened with St. Peter winning the toss and deferring to the second-half which gave the Bluejays the ball to start the game. They wasted little time driving down the field with O'Brien breaking off a run of 40-yards to get into the red zone before capping off the quick drive with a 15-yard TD run from O'Brien in just one minute and 47 seconds.
St. Peter responded with a prolonged drive but eventually turned the ball over on downs in Waseca Territory. The Bluejays once again marched down the field despite several false starts that slowed the progress, eventually scoring on a 15-yard keeper from O'Brien.
St. Peter would put together a scoring drive in response but a big kick return from Damarius Russell put Waseca at the Saints 38-yard line. A short time later O'Brien cashed in his third rushing touchdown to give the Bluejays a 23-6 lead before heading into the half.
Coming out of the half, Waseca forced St. Peter to go three-and-out and the next drive was a masterclass from running back Rodriguez in punishing defenders. On at least three runs Rodriguez initiated contact with the second level of the defense really punishing the would-be tacklers before taking a pitch on the edge the final 14 yards for the score.
While the Saints would add another touchdown, O'Brien scored twice more on the ground, including a highlight 73-yard run that saw him use his receivers and blockers to create an edge along the right side.
O'Brien finished the game with 230 yards on 20 rushing attempts while adding five completions for 73 yards. Rodriguez added 177 yards on 20 attempts.
As a team, Waseca totaled 507 yards of offense compared to 184 from the Saints.
The win over St. Peter improves Waseca to 1-0 before the team prepares to host the Marshall Tigers next Friday at 7 p.m.