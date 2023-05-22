...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH
8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.
WHERE...Central Minnesota.
WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors may experience health effects.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, and air quality is expected
to reach the Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) AQI category
across central Minnesota. Southerly winds are transporting
pollutants into the state. Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low
humidity will allow these pollutants to react in the air to
produce ground- level ozone. Ozone will be highest during the
afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most abundant,
and temperatures are highest. Air quality is expected to reach the
Orange AQI category. This is considered unhealthy for sensitive
groups.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who
are active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning
devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as
possible.
For information on current air quality conditions in your area;
and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert;
notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA Air Now;
App, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality.;
You can find additional information about health and air quality;
at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-;
quality-and-health.
After running down a roller up the middle, Keaton Roeker twists his body for the highlight throw to first and an out as teammate Oliver O'Brien looks on. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
There was no shortage of highs and lows Monday night at Tink Larson Field when the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants baseball team took on the Waseca Bluejays. With a combined 19 hits resulting in 21 runs, the Giants used six total runs in the sixth and seventh innings to defeat the Bluejays 12-9.
With the win, LS-H improves to 8-9 (5-7 MRC) with one game remaining in its regular season scheduled while Waseca falls to 8-9 (3-7 BSC) with their regular season completed.
In the top of the first inning, Gavin Schwarz would get his day started with a two-out double that was followed by an RBI single from Brody Berndt, giving the Giants a 1-0 lead.
The Bluejays responded with force in the bottom of the first as Tyson Reger led off with a single and stole second before back-to-back errors allowed them load the bases. Keaton Roeker drew a bases-laded walk and two batters later, Kedrick Volkmann crushed a two RBI single into the outfield to put Waseca up 4-1.
Reger led things off for the Bluejays once again in the bottom of the second with a double followed by a pair of wild pitches that allowed him to score despite three of the next four batters being sent down with a lone walk mixed in.
Frustration levels in the Giants dugout were high entering the fourth after a three and out third, the they were able to channel that energy in a positive way, batting around the order with six hits to go along with a hit by pitch that allowed LS-H to score five runs and take a 6-5 lead capped off with a two-RBI single from Braylon Hoffman.
The Bluejays responded in the bottom of the fourth with a hit batter, fielding error and walk to load the bases in time for Keaton Roeker to find a gap in the defense and bring home two runs. Max Wirtz followed up the pair of runs with a sac fly to deep centerfield that scored a third run, putting Waseca up 8-6.
The top of the sixth inning proved to be the difference maker as Cayden Luna crushed a leadoff double into the left centerfield gap followed by a Hoffman walk that caused the Bluejays to make a pitching change based off pitch count limit. The next at-bat was a slow roller towards the mound that Waseca catcher Payton Garza was able to wrangle in before making the quick flip to first for an out.
Sam Gupton drew a walk for the Giants to load the bases but a pop fly to shortstop looked like it would kill the scoring opportunity for LS-H as the team was now down to its final out of the inning. Schwarz however came up clutch with the two-out RBI single that skipped right along the right-field line and over first base, marking his third hit in the game.
Another hit-by pitch once again loaded the bases for LS-H and Benjamin Miller took advantage of the opportunity, driving in another run with a bloop single into the shallow outfield, giving the Giants a 10-8 lead. Waseca was set down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the sixth before LS-H added a pair of insurance runs and despite allowing one run in the bottom of the seventh, the Giants held on to earn the 12-9 victory.
LS-H will return to action Tuesday, May 23 when the team prepares to host Lake Crystal-Wellcome-Memorial while Waseca awaits the announcement of seeding in the MSHSL Section 2AA Tournament to discover the team's opponent and site of the game.