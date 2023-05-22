5.31 Keaton Roeker.JPG

After running down a roller up the middle, Keaton Roeker twists his body for the highlight throw to first and an out as teammate Oliver O'Brien looks on. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

There was no shortage of highs and lows Monday night at Tink Larson Field when the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants baseball team took on the Waseca Bluejays. With a combined 19 hits resulting in 21 runs, the Giants used six total runs in the sixth and seventh innings to defeat the Bluejays 12-9.

5.31 Tyson Reger.JPG

Tyson Reger gets contact on a ball in the zone, getting on base for Waseca. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
5.31 Payton Garza.JPG

Waseca catcher Payton Garza makes the throw to first after tracking down a slow roller towards the mound. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

