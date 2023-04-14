...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS IN SOUTHERN/EASTERN
MINNESOTA AND WESTERN WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON...
Temperatures warming into the upper 70s to low 80s on Friday
afternoon will combine with dew points in the 40s to produce
relative humidity values in the 20s. Sustained winds of 10-15mph
and gusts to 20-25mph will combine with the lower humidity to
result in elevated fire weather conditions. The overall risk is
slightly lower compared to Thursday, but will still allow fires
that develop to spread quickly as the conditions persist until
precipitation arrives later in the day.
Jenaro Delgado (left) and teammate Jan Schoen celebrate winning a point in their doubles No. 2 match. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Thursday afternoon, the Waseca boys tennis team battled the elements as well as the visiting St. James Area Saints as high winds buffeted the courts. The Bluejays took care of business across the board including a large first-set comeback in singles No. 1 to defeat the Saints 5-2 while the junior varsity squad won 6-2.
The tightest match of the day came in singles No. 1 where Tyler Jellum of Waseca overcame a 4-1 deficit in the opening set by winning the final five games and take a 1-0 lead. After dropping the second set 6-3, Jellum battled with Andrei Rivera and took the match the distance, ultimately earning a 10-7 victory in tiebreaks.
The Bluejays who are now 2-0 on the season will host Red Wing Monday April 17, with matches starting at 4:30pm.