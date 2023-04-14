4.19 Jenaro Delgado Jan Schoen.JPG

Jenaro Delgado (left) and teammate Jan Schoen celebrate winning a point in their doubles No. 2 match. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Thursday afternoon, the Waseca boys tennis team battled the elements as well as the visiting St. James Area Saints as high winds buffeted the courts. The Bluejays took care of business across the board including a large first-set comeback in singles No. 1 to defeat the Saints 5-2 while the junior varsity squad won 6-2.

4.19 Otto Schoenrock.JPG

Otto Schoenrock gets into a serve. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
4.19 Tyler Jellum.JPG

Tyler Jellum defends a shot along the back of the court. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

