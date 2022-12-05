(Waseca WR) Christian Rodriguez.JPG

Christian Rodriguez maintains coverage of his opponent. (Stephen McDaniel/Southernminn.com)

Thursday night the Waseca wrestling program opened its 2022-23 season with a quadrangular hosted by Medford featuring WEM/JWP and Le Sueur-Henderson. After earning a tight 39-36 victory over WEM/JWP, the Bluejays downed the Giants 41-33 before falling victim to the Tigers 62-15.

(Waseca WR) Carter Ellis pin.JPG

Carter Ellis positions his foe for the pinfall. (Stephen McDaniel/Southernminn.com)
(Waseca WR) Matthew Veroeven.JPG

Matthew Veroeven stares down his opponent before engaging. (Stephen McDaniel/Southernminn.com)

