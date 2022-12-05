Thursday night the Waseca wrestling program opened its 2022-23 season with a quadrangular hosted by Medford featuring WEM/JWP and Le Sueur-Henderson. After earning a tight 39-36 victory over WEM/JWP, the Bluejays downed the Giants 41-33 before falling victim to the Tigers 62-15.
In the opening dual, every match was determined by a forfeit or fall aside from the 285 pound matchup which saw Payten Haack earn a 5-1 decision. The dual with LS-H followed a similar formula with a single match going the distance.
The Bluejays will return to the mat Thursday, Dec. 8 when they host the New Ulm Eagles in a dual.
Waseca - 39, WEM/JWP - 36
106: Double Forfeit 113: Brady Murphy (WEJW) over Elijah Biehn (WASE) (Fall 0:47) 120: Carson Petry (WEJW) over (WASE) (For.) 126: Carson James (WEJW) over (WASE) (For.) 132: Jacob Knutson (WASE) over Trey Richards (WEJW) (Fall 0:32) 138: Jacob Root (WASE) over Zach Quast (WEJW) (Fall 2:51) 145: Slade Barnett (WASE) over Ben Root (WEJW) (Fall 3:35) 152: Gavin Krause (WEJW) over Eduardo Trejo (WASE) (Fall 0:28) 160: Lucas Morsching (WEJW) over (WASE) (For.) 170: Christian Rodriguez (WASE) over Isaac Quast (WEJW) (Fall 3:45) 182: Carter Ellis (WASE) over Jack Cahill (WEJW) (Fall 4:22) 195: Payton Garza (WASE) over Maddox Moreno (WEJW) (Fall 1:18) 220: Keegan Kuball (WEJW) over Matthew Veroeven (WASE) (Fall 1:50) 285: Payten Haack (WASE) over Max Davis (WEJW) (Dec 5-1)
Waseca - 41, Le Sueur-Henderson - 33
106: Double Forfeit 113: Nick Larson (LSH) over Elijah Biehn (WASE) (Fall 1:02) 120: Dalton Wilson (LSH) over (WASE) (For.) 126: Waylon Thieke (LSH) over Jacob Knutson (WASE) (Fall 1:11) 132: Peyton Sommers (WASE) over (LSH) (For.) 138: Slade Barnett (WASE) over (LSH) (For.) 145: Jacob Root (WASE) over Luke Miller (LSH) (TF 17-2 5:30) 152: Mark Boisjolie (LSH) over Eduardo Trejo (WASE) (Fall 3:32) 160: Wyatt Genelin (LSH) over (WASE) (For.) 170: Christian Rodriguez (WASE) over Andy Genelin (LSH) (Fall 3:51) 182: Peyton Tellijohn (LSH) over Carter Ellis (WASE) (Dec 4-2) 195: Payton Garza (WASE) over George Doherty (LSH) (Fall 2:20) 220: Matthew Veroeven (WASE) over Carter Nelson (LSH) (Fall 2:24) 285: Payten Haack (WASE) over (LSH) (For.)
Medford - 62, Waseca - 15
Individual results not available at time of publishing.