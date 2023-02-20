1.18 Khloe Wadd.jpg

Khloe Wadd. (file photo)

With the regular season winding down to its final few games, the Waseca Bluejays girls basketball team competed in a pair of games, earning a wins over Belle Plaine before closing the week with a loss to St. Peter in the Big South Conference Showcase. Amidst the week's action, senior center Kloe Wadd scored her 1000th career point in the Bluejays 51-35 win over Belle Plaine.

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments