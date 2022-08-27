Waseca girls picked up their first victory of the season on the road against Marshall with the score ending 4-1 in Waseca’s favor.
We started the game off strong, with forward Gaby Lopez opening the scoring inside the first 15 minutes. Thyme Lang added to the score quickly with her third goal of the season five minutes later as we doubled our lead. The Waseca counter-attack proved effective again in the 37th minute as forward captain Sam Azure slotted a third past the Marshall keeper.
Marshall started the second half off strongly, denying us time on the ball and adding their own names to the scoresheet. We were able to avoid a repeat of Thursday’s defeat against Mound Westonka by not only holding onto their 3-1 lead, but by adding a fourth through Gaby Lopez in the closing stages. Lopez was unfortunately denied a hat-trick as her third goal was disallowed
for being offside.
With a win under our belt, we will look forward to Tuesday evening’s contest against rivals Fairmont, which kicks off at 5pm at the Waseca High School Stadium.
The player of the game was forward Gaby Lopez, not only for two excellent goals, but for a strong performance down the left-hand side in which she consistently offered her team an attacking option to threaten Marshall with.