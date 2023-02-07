Monday night, the Waseca gymnastics team hosted St. Peter on what would be senior night for the Bluejays. A couple of great performances led Waseca to earn the 124.125-119.250 victory over the Saints.
The two seniors honored by the Bluejays were Katheryn Kofstad and Kara Doyle who both attend New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva high school and compete with Bluejays in gymnastics.
In the competition, Layla Keith led the way for Waseca, finishing with the top all-around score of 33.950 on the night. She did so by posting the top score in the vault, balance beam and floor with a high score of 9.050 on her floor routine.
Lindy Caldwell was second on the team in all-around with a score of 29.900 that was paced by an 8.275 on the vault as she finished fourth all-around. Elli Hoban followed Caldwell closely, finishing with an all-around score of 28.775 and a top-four finish in the floor routine with a score of 7.800.
Haydn Lynch (23.600), Norah Schimming (14.975), Angelica Lopez (11.725) and Doyle (7.150) all competed in at least one event for the Bluejays as the team earned the win.
In the JV competition, Waseca defeated St. Peter 100.600-68.450. The Bluejays were led in the competition by Avery Carda who posted an impressive score of 27.200 all-around with her top score coming in the vault as she posted an 8.200.