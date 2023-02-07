2.15 Kara Doyle.jpg

Kara Doyle lands her mount onto the balance beam. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Monday night, the Waseca gymnastics team hosted St. Peter on what would be senior night for the Bluejays. A couple of great performances led Waseca to earn the 124.125-119.250 victory over the Saints.

2.15 Layla Keith.jpg

Layla Keith nails her most difficult move in her beam routine, an aerial cartwheel. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
2.15 Angelica Lopez.jpg

Angelica Lopez nails the change of direction transition on the bars. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
2.15 Haydn Lynch.jpg

Haydn Lynch maintains her posture during her balance beam dismount. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
2.15 Lindy Caldwell.jpg

Lindy Caldwell maintains her straight pose during her bars routine. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

