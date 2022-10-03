The Waseca boys and girls cross country teams traveled to the Zumbrota Golf Club on Thursday to take part in the Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo Invitational alongside nine other teams.
The girls team recorded a second-place finish in the team standings, with 58 total points and only trailed first-place Faribault (55 points), while the boys teams finished third with 74 points and only trailed Pine Island (64) and Faribault (52).
Ella Dufault, Callie Dufault and Stella Omtvedt powered the girls team to their second place team finish with top 10 finishes from all three. Ella Dufault took second place with a time of 20 minutes, 0.87 seconds. Callie Dufault finished right behind her in third place at 20:41.67 and Omtvedt finished close behind in sixth place at 204:54.29.
Maren Schimming was the fourth runner to finish for the Bluejays behind her 22nd place finish at 22:44.68. Kya Hoof followed closely with a 25th place finish at 22:56.71. Taylor Markeson at 24:09.87 for 37th and Norah Schimming at 24:39.29 for 42nd place rounded things out for the girls.
Melanie Krueger’s seventh place finish led the girls junior varsity in their second place team finish and Violet Rowher’s fourth place finish led the girls junior high’s third place team finish.
The boys team was led by two top five finishes from Issac Feldkamp and Joe Feldkamp. Issac Feldkamp finished in third place at 17:32.11 and Joe Feldkamp finished in fourth place at 17:40.72.
Addison Sampson and Tristan Godwin followed them up with a 19th and 21st place finishes. Sampson took 19th at 19:10.34 and Godwin took 21st at 19:21.60. Tyler Jellum (19:36.99) took 27th place, Bobby Mortensen (20:14.91) took 38th place and Cade Kalbow (20:17.18) took 40th place.
Colby Hoof’s 10th place finish led the boys junior varsity team to a third place team finish.