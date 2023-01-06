WCN Kyle Ahlschlager.jpg

Kyle Ahlschlager shoots the puck past a Bulldog defender. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)(Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Thursday night at the Le Sueur Community Center, there was no shortage of exciting plays as the Minnesota River boys hockey team hosted the Waseca Bluejays in a Big South Conference matchup. Despite holding a lead twice in the game and outshooting the Bulldogs in the first 25 minutes, a scoring onslaught from Minnesota River resulted in an 8-4 loss for the Bluejays

WCN Hunter Anderson.jpg

Hunter Anderson unleashes a shot for the Bluejays. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
WCN Griffin Krautkremer.jpg

Griffin Krautkremer looks for a teammate as he brings the puck behind the Bulldog net. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

