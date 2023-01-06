Thursday night at the Le Sueur Community Center, there was no shortage of exciting plays as the Minnesota River boys hockey team hosted the Waseca Bluejays in a Big South Conference matchup. Despite holding a lead twice in the game and outshooting the Bulldogs in the first 25 minutes, a scoring onslaught from Minnesota River resulted in an 8-4 loss for the Bluejays
With the loss, Waseca stands at 4-6-0 (4-3-0 BSC) on the season.
Despite the Bulldogs ultimately earning the win, it would be the Bluejays who struck first when the team's leading scorer, Kyle Ahlschlager, skated behind the Minnesota River net on a power play before sticking the wraparound past the goaltender to put his team up 1-0. Waseca added to its lead with just over a minute left in the first period when Hunter Anderson intercepted a pass at the blue line and broke away before sniping a shot over the shoulder of the Bulldog goalie.
As the final seconds ticked off the clock in the first period, a line change for Minnesota River paid off when the fresh legs of a new unit took the puck from center ice and skated past the Waseca defenders where Josiah Juarez snapped a shot into the goal past a surprised Bluejay goaltender.
It wouldn't take long as the second period got underway for the Bulldogs to tie things up when a faceoff in the Waseca end was won by Drew Simonette and glided right to the stick of Travis Kotek who blasted the puck into the net for the equalizer.
Waseca would respond two minutes later when Ahlschlager put a shot on goal that was initially stopped before rebounding off a Bulldog defender and into the net to allow the Bluejays to retake the lead.
With seven minutes remaining, everything in the game changed after Waseca's continued shooting onslaught resulted in a series of great saves from Ryan Blank and some solid defensive breakups. One such play saw Isaac Schaffer intercept a long Bluejay pass and skate uncontested into the zone where he found Alex Schaffer for a wide-open one-timer that would tie things up.
Less than two minutes later, a shot from Juarez went high off the glass where it kicked perfectly out to Isaac Schaffer at the blue line. After gathering the puck for a moment he smashed it from the line past the defense and into the net to give Minnesota River its first lead of the night.
With the momentum in their favor, the Bulldogs scored again just over a minute later when Kellen O'Keefe scored on a perfectly executed give-and-go with Alex Schaffer after Cole Goecke setup the breakaway.
The third period would see Minnesota River score three more goals while Waseca would add one of its own when Anderson took a shot from the blue line off a beautiful pass from Alhschlager that rocketed past the goaltender and into the net. Alhschlager and Krautkremer earned the assists on the goal.
The Bluejays return to the ice Saturday, Jan. 6 when they host Worthington as part of a doubleheader with the Waseca girls facing off against the Trojans at 1 p.m. before the boys are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.